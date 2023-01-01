Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey cake in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve honey cake

Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Cake Slice (DF)$4.95
Spiced honey and red wine cake. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy and Eggs
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

 

Russ & Daughters - 34th Street

502 West 34th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Honey Cake$5.00
Russ & Daughters bakes outrageous honey cake for Rosh Hashanah and year-round. The rich flavor of the finest honey makes this an extra special treat.
More about Russ & Daughters - 34th Street
Item pic

 

Russ & Daughters - Houston Street

179 East Houston St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Cake$17.00
Russ & Daughters bakes outrageous honey cake: many customers wait all year for this Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur special. The rich flavor of the finest honey makes this an extra special treat.
Full size loaf serves 6-8
Mini Honey Cake$5.00
Russ & Daughters bakes outrageous honey cake for Rosh Hashanah and year-round. The rich flavor of the finest honey makes this an extra special treat.
More about Russ & Daughters - Houston Street

