Honey cake in New York
New York restaurants that serve honey cake
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Honey Cake Slice (DF)
|$4.95
Spiced honey and red wine cake. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, Nut Free. Contains Soy and Eggs
Russ & Daughters - 34th Street
502 West 34th Street, New York
|Mini Honey Cake
|$5.00
Russ & Daughters bakes outrageous honey cake for Rosh Hashanah and year-round. The rich flavor of the finest honey makes this an extra special treat.
Russ & Daughters - Houston Street
179 East Houston St, New York
|Honey Cake
|$17.00
Russ & Daughters bakes outrageous honey cake: many customers wait all year for this Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur special. The rich flavor of the finest honey makes this an extra special treat.
Full size loaf serves 6-8
|Mini Honey Cake
|$5.00
Russ & Daughters bakes outrageous honey cake for Rosh Hashanah and year-round. The rich flavor of the finest honey makes this an extra special treat.