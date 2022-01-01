Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot and sour soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Item pic

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Hot and Sour Soup Chicken$8.95
More about Chote Nawab
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot & Sour Soup with Grilled Shrimp$21.00
More about RedFarm
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片 image

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片$14.88
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HOT AND SOUR SOUP$8.50
Healthy and busting with authentic Chinese flavor.
Tangy and soy sauce-based with eggs, tofu, and mushrooms.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Hot And Sour Soup$5.25
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片$14.88
More about Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
Item pic

 

Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片$14.88
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Blue Willow image

 

Blue Willow

40 W 56th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
酸辣汤 Hot & Sour Soup$6.00
More about Blue Willow
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hot & Sour Soup with Grilled Shrimp$21.00
More about RedFarm
Uluh image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot & Sour Soup (2)$14.00
2 Person Serving. Vegetarian, Light Spice
More about Uluh
Chow House image

 

Chow House

181 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣汤$3.00
More about Chow House
Hot and Sour Soup image

NOODLES

Noodle Edition

18 w 45th street, New York

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot and Sour Soup$4.00
More about Noodle Edition

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Cake

Fruit Tarts

Roasted Turkey Sandwiches

Tamales

Shrimp Scampi

Avocado Toast

Mussels

Salmon Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston