Hot and sour soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|Hot and Sour Soup Chicken
|$8.95
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
|S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片
|$14.88
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|HOT AND SOUR SOUP
|$8.50
Healthy and busting with authentic Chinese flavor.
Tangy and soy sauce-based with eggs, tofu, and mushrooms.
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Hot And Sour Soup
|$5.25
Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city
|S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片
|$14.88
Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
137 E 13th St,, New York
|S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片
|$14.88
DIM SUM
Uluh
152A 2nd Avenue, New York
|Hot & Sour Soup (2)
|$14.00
2 Person Serving. Vegetarian, Light Spice