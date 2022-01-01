Hot chocolate in New York
New York restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Valrhona Hot Chocolate
|$4.25
Espresso with microfoam
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Modern's Signature Hot Chocolate
|$6.00
Dark Chocolate Valrhona chocolate, Valrhona cocoa powder, cinnamon, organic vanilla bean.
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
2 East 15th Street, New York
|Mezcla Mexican Hot Chocolate Bar
|$5.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Patisserie Chanson
20 W 23rd St, New York
|Hot Chocolate
|$5.00
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Hot Chocolate
|$5.25
SALADS • CHICKEN
The Migrant Kitchen
1433 1st Ave, New York
|Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie
|$3.50
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Hot Chocolate
|$4.00