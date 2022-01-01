Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Valrhona Hot Chocolate$4.25
Espresso with microfoam
More about Orwashers UES
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Modern's Signature Hot Chocolate$6.00
Dark Chocolate Valrhona chocolate, Valrhona cocoa powder, cinnamon, organic vanilla bean.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

 

THE WELL Kitchen and Table

2 East 15th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mezcla Mexican Hot Chocolate Bar$5.00
More about THE WELL Kitchen and Table
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about Friedman's
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
16oz Hot Chocolate$5.50
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Patisserie Chanson image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Patisserie Chanson

20 W 23rd St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1689 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about Patisserie Chanson
The Viand image

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$5.25
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$3.90
More about Irving Farm New York
The Migrant Kitchen - Upper East Side image

SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie$3.50
More about The Migrant Kitchen
Coppelia image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$4.00
More about Coppelia
Consumer pic

 

The Migrant Kitchen

157 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookie$3.50
More about The Migrant Kitchen

