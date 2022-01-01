Hummus in New York

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Beet Hummus$15.00
ALEPPO TAHINI | CUCUMBER | WATERMELON RADISH | RAINBOW CARROTS | FOCACCIA TOAST (V)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Dip (12 oz)$6.95
served with a toasted regular pita
Hummus (3 oz)$1.50
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Beets & Squash Hummus$11.00
Toasted Focaccia
More about Quality Eats West Village
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus Tehina (v)$6.00
Homemade hummus with tehina and chickpeas
Hummus with Olive Oil and Za'atar (1/2lb) (v)$6.00
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turmeric Lemon Hummus$7.85
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
Green Pea Hummus$7.85
Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Wild Mushroom Hummus image

 

North Miznon

161 W 72nd St, New York

Avg 3.9 (526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Mushroom Hummus$22.00
Silky hummus topped with mixed wild mushrooms and scallions
More about North Miznon
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus & Pita$9.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Verlaine image

TAPAS

Verlaine

110 Rivington St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2458 reviews)
Delivery
Hummus and Tortilla Chips$6.00
More about Verlaine
Item pic

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HUMMUS BOWL$14.95
Our quintessential Middle Eastern dip, made by blending chickpeas with tahini, garlic, and citrus.
Creamy, satisfying, and packed with plant-based protein.
With your choice of salad, crispy eggplant and 4 falafel balls.
More about KOSHER DELUXE
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Beet Hummus$15.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

NERAI

55 E 54th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$10.00
served with 2 pcs of grilled pita
More about NERAI
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$10.00
house-made fresh hummus topped with extra-virgin olive oil and kalamata olives, sliced carrot and celery, warm pita bread
More about Pier i Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HUMMUS$13.00
More about Atlantic Grill
The Horny Ram image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel hummus sandwich$17.00
More about The Horny Ram
Bodrum image

 

Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus (GF) (VG)$8.50
Mashed chickpeas, tahini, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.
More about Bodrum
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Leyla

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$11.00
Chickpeas spread with beetroot salsa and pickled za'atar.
Quinoa hummus salad$16.00
Crispy chickpeas, cherry tomato, mixed greens dressed with balsamic tahini and served on a bed of humus
More about Leyla
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Le Botaniste

127 Grand St, New York

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turmeric Lemon Hummus$7.85
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
Green Pea Hummus$7.85
Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Grill Point image

 

Grill Point

1215 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Falafel$14.50
Hummus
Hummus Bowl Classic$11.50
More about Grill Point
Item pic

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Beets & Squash Hummus$11.00
Toasted Focaccia
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Item pic

 

Boris & Horton

195 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Tomato Hummus on Sourdough$10.00
Roasted tomato hummus, roasted tomatoes, arugula
More about Boris & Horton
Hummus Falafel Bowl image

 

Tamam

1108 Lexington Avenue, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Falafel Bowl$14.95
Housemade Hummus, Warm Chickpeas, Zhug, Tahini, Olive Oil, falafel & Pita Bread
Side of Hummus (5oz)$5.75
Warm Chickpeas / Parsley / Tahini / E.V.O.O
Hummus Bowl Original$12.95
Housemade Hummus, Warm Chickpeas, Zhug, Tahini, Olive Oil & Pita Bread
More about Tamam
Hummus image

 

ilili NYC

236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$13.00
chickpea purée / tahini / lemon / olive oil
More about ilili NYC
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turmeric Lemon Hummus$7.85
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
Green Pea Hummus$7.85
Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Nice Matin image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fava Bean Hummus$11.00
lemon, black olive, chili, sourdough
More about Nice Matin
Hummus (V) image

SALADS • CHICKEN

The Migrant Kitchen

1433 1st Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus (V) (GF)$8.00
chimichurri, pita chips
More about The Migrant Kitchen
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

666 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Green Pea Hummus$7.85
Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
Turmeric Lemon Hummus$7.85
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Item pic

SALADS • FALAFEL

Bustan NYC

487 AMSTERDAM AVE, NEW YORK

Avg 4.2 (3077 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$8.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge
Hummus Bowl$14.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge
More about Bustan NYC
Truffle Hummus image

FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Hummus$18.00
black truffle, garlic, olive oil, za'atar flatbread
PRO TIP: PREHEAT YOUR OVEN!
We prefer our flatbreads warm, and recommend preheating your oven in advance.
- After you order, preheat your oven to 350°
- When your flatbread arrives, pop them in for 2-3 minutes
- Take out and Enjoy!
More about Claudette
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Organic Hummus$13.00
More about French Roast
Item pic

TAPAS

Kubeh

464 6th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (3558 reviews)
Takeout
Cauliflower Hummus Salad$17.00
Spread of hummus, topped with crispy warm cauliflower, pomegranate seeds, arugula, hearts of palm, tomato, persian cucumber, pistachio, pine nuts, tahini, yogurt & sumac.
*It's vegan without the yogurt.
Hummus$9.00
Small Hummus with tahini, grated tomato & chili oil. Served with 1 pita.
*It's gluten-free when ordering with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
Hummus Ful$15.00
Hummus topped with tahini, stewed fava beans, grated tomato, green schug, sumac red onion and 1 hard boiled egg. Served with 1 Pita.
*It's gluten-free when ordering gluten-free pita
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
More about Kubeh

