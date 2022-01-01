Hummus in New York
New York restaurants that serve hummus
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Roasted Beet Hummus
|$15.00
ALEPPO TAHINI | CUCUMBER | WATERMELON RADISH | RAINBOW CARROTS | FOCACCIA TOAST (V)
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Hummus Dip (12 oz)
|$6.95
served with a toasted regular pita
|Hummus (3 oz)
|$1.50
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Roasted Beets & Squash Hummus
|$11.00
Toasted Focaccia
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Hummus Tehina (v)
|$6.00
Homemade hummus with tehina and chickpeas
|Hummus with Olive Oil and Za'atar (1/2lb) (v)
|$6.00
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Turmeric Lemon Hummus
|$7.85
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
|Green Pea Hummus
|$7.85
Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
North Miznon
161 W 72nd St, New York
|Wild Mushroom Hummus
|$22.00
Silky hummus topped with mixed wild mushrooms and scallions
KOSHER DELUXE
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|HUMMUS BOWL
|$14.95
Our quintessential Middle Eastern dip, made by blending chickpeas with tahini, garlic, and citrus.
Creamy, satisfying, and packed with plant-based protein.
With your choice of salad, crispy eggplant and 4 falafel balls.
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Roasted Beet Hummus
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
NERAI
55 E 54th St, New York
|Hummus
|$10.00
served with 2 pcs of grilled pita
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Hummus
|$10.00
house-made fresh hummus topped with extra-virgin olive oil and kalamata olives, sliced carrot and celery, warm pita bread
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|HUMMUS
|$13.00
Bodrum
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK
|Hummus (GF) (VG)
|$8.50
Mashed chickpeas, tahini, garlic and extra virgin olive oil.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Leyla
108 west 74th street, New York
|Hummus
|$11.00
Chickpeas spread with beetroot salsa and pickled za'atar.
|Quinoa hummus salad
|$16.00
Crispy chickpeas, cherry tomato, mixed greens dressed with balsamic tahini and served on a bed of humus
SOUPS • SALADS
Le Botaniste
127 Grand St, New York
|Turmeric Lemon Hummus
|$7.85
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
|Green Pea Hummus
|$7.85
Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
Grill Point
1215 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Hummus Falafel
|$14.50
|Hummus
|Hummus Bowl Classic
|$11.50
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
|Roasted Beets & Squash Hummus
|$11.00
Toasted Focaccia
Boris & Horton
195 Avenue A, New York
|Roasted Tomato Hummus on Sourdough
|$10.00
Roasted tomato hummus, roasted tomatoes, arugula
Tamam
1108 Lexington Avenue, NY
|Hummus Falafel Bowl
|$14.95
Housemade Hummus, Warm Chickpeas, Zhug, Tahini, Olive Oil, falafel & Pita Bread
|Side of Hummus (5oz)
|$5.75
Warm Chickpeas / Parsley / Tahini / E.V.O.O
|Hummus Bowl Original
|$12.95
Housemade Hummus, Warm Chickpeas, Zhug, Tahini, Olive Oil & Pita Bread
ilili NYC
236 FIFTH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Hummus
|$13.00
chickpea purée / tahini / lemon / olive oil
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
156 Columbus Ave, New York
|Turmeric Lemon Hummus
|$7.85
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
|Green Pea Hummus
|$7.85
Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|Fava Bean Hummus
|$11.00
lemon, black olive, chili, sourdough
SALADS • CHICKEN
The Migrant Kitchen
1433 1st Ave, New York
|Hummus (V) (GF)
|$8.00
chimichurri, pita chips
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
666 3rd Ave, New York
|Green Pea Hummus
|$7.85
Green peas, cashew, mint, tahini, spirulina, red sauerkraut. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
|Turmeric Lemon Hummus
|$7.85
Chickpeas, tahini, lemon, turmeric. Served with gluten free crackers. Gluten free. Organic.
SALADS • FALAFEL
Bustan NYC
487 AMSTERDAM AVE, NEW YORK
|Hummus
|$8.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge
|Hummus Bowl
|$14.00
Warm Chickpeas, Schuge
FRENCH FRIES
Claudette
24 5th Avenue, New York
|Truffle Hummus
|$18.00
black truffle, garlic, olive oil, za'atar flatbread
PRO TIP: PREHEAT YOUR OVEN!
We prefer our flatbreads warm, and recommend preheating your oven in advance.
- After you order, preheat your oven to 350°
- When your flatbread arrives, pop them in for 2-3 minutes
- Take out and Enjoy!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
French Roast
2340 Broadway, New York
|Organic Hummus
|$13.00
TAPAS
Kubeh
464 6th Avenue, New York
|Cauliflower Hummus Salad
|$17.00
Spread of hummus, topped with crispy warm cauliflower, pomegranate seeds, arugula, hearts of palm, tomato, persian cucumber, pistachio, pine nuts, tahini, yogurt & sumac.
*It's vegan without the yogurt.
|Hummus
|$9.00
Small Hummus with tahini, grated tomato & chili oil. Served with 1 pita.
*It's gluten-free when ordering with gluten-free pita.
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
|Hummus Ful
|$15.00
Hummus topped with tahini, stewed fava beans, grated tomato, green schug, sumac red onion and 1 hard boiled egg. Served with 1 Pita.
*It's gluten-free when ordering gluten-free pita
*If sharing, recommended to add extra pita.
