Kale salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve kale salad
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
CHIPOTLE MARINATED KALE | CRISPY RED ONIONS AVOCADO | TOASTED ALMONDS | ALMOND PARMESAN | CROUTONS (N)(V)
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Kale Chicken Salad
|$26.00
Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Baby kale, Avocado, raisins & cherry tomatoes.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Westville Hudson
333 Hudson, New York
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
|Side Kale+Avo Salad
|$10.00
The Restaurant
506 9th Ave, New York
|Kale Winter Salad
|$16.00
With Dried Cranberries, Chickpeas, cherry tomatoes Feta & whipped balsamic
HAMBURGERS
Houseman
508 Greenwich Street, New York
|Kale Salad
|$17.00
Lacinato kale, lime, cilantro, serrano, scallions, ricotta salata.
Ruby's Cafe
198 East 11th Street, New York
|Kale Salad
|$14.00
Shredded Kale, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Quinoa, Sunflower Tahini Dressing & Pecorino.
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Fresh Kale with House Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Croutons
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Spicy Kale Caesar Salad
|$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville
809 9th Ave, New York
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
w/ avocado, bacon, sunflower seeds, parmesan & lemon olive oil dressing w/ grilled 7 grain toast
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
219c Mulberry Street, New York
|Kale Salad
|$13.50
Shredded Kale, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Quinoa, Sunflower Tahini Dressing & Pecorino.
Williamsburg Pizza - UES
1617 2nd Avenue, New York
|Kale Salad
Marinated artichokes, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, oil cured black olives, pine nuts & white balsamic.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Westville Chelsea
246 W 18th St, New York
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|Chicken Caesar salad with Kale
|$12.85
PIZZA
Pizza Collective
2060 Broadway, New York
|Kale Salad
|$10.00
Kale, Roasted Almonds, Pickled Onion, Pecorino Cheese.
PIZZA
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Kale & Pecorino Salad
|$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Kale Salad Side
|$3.99
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
|Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$8.29
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
Westville West
210 W 10th Street, New York
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
Cafeteria
119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK
|Kale Salad
|$16.00
pine nut gremolata, sundried cranberries, ricotta salata, mint, serrano lemon vinaigrettee
Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar
99 Gansevoort Street, New York
|Kale Ceasar Salad
|$10.00
Roasted Broccoli, Artichokes, Red Peppers, Provolone, Arugula, Hot Honey
|Kale Salad
|$10.00
(v)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Trapizzino
144 Orchard Street, New York
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$13.00
Cavolo nero (dark Tuscan kale) tossed with garlic & anchovy dressing and topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Spiced Shrimp Market Kale Salad
|$26.00
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
|Side Kale+Avo Salad
|$10.00
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
|Kale Chicken Salad
|$26.00
Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)
SUSHI
Maki Kosaka
55 West 19th St., New York
|Kale salad
|$15.00
Quinoa, Walnut, Raisin with Rakkyo dressing
Westville Wall Street
110 Wall Street, New York
|Poached Eggs over Kale Salad
|$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
