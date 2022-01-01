Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve kale salad

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
CHIPOTLE MARINATED KALE | CRISPY RED ONIONS AVOCADO | TOASTED ALMONDS | ALMOND PARMESAN | CROUTONS (N)(V)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Chicken Salad$26.00
Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)
More about Quality Eats West Village
Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$13.00
Baby kale, Avocado, raisins & cherry tomatoes.
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Westville Hudson

333 Hudson, New York

Avg 4.5 (3598 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Hudson
Kale & Avocado Salad image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
Side Kale+Avo Salad$10.00
More about Seamore's
The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Winter Salad$16.00
With Dried Cranberries, Chickpeas, cherry tomatoes Feta & whipped balsamic
More about The Restaurant
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Houseman

508 Greenwich Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1350 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Salad$17.00
Lacinato kale, lime, cilantro, serrano, scallions, ricotta salata.
More about Houseman
Item pic

 

Ruby's Cafe

198 East 11th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$14.00
Shredded Kale, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Quinoa, Sunflower Tahini Dressing & Pecorino.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

277 Broome Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
Consumer pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Caesar Salad$12.00
Fresh Kale with House Caesar Dressing, Parmesan & Croutons
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Kale Caesar Salad$16.00
*Marinated Kale
*Spicy Caesar Dressing
*Almond Parmesan
*Sliced Almonds
*Fried Shallots
*Croutons
*Sliced Avocado
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville

809 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.8 (3239 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
w/ avocado, bacon, sunflower seeds, parmesan & lemon olive oil dressing w/ grilled 7 grain toast
More about Westville
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

219c Mulberry Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (9792 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$13.50
Shredded Kale, Pear, Pumpkin Seeds, Crispy Quinoa, Sunflower Tahini Dressing & Pecorino.
More about Ruby's Cafe
Item pic

 

Williamsburg Pizza - UES

1617 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad
Marinated artichokes, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, oil cured black olives, pine nuts & white balsamic.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - UES
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Westville Chelsea

246 W 18th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (4259 reviews)
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Chelsea
Item pic

 

Poulette - 9th Ave

790 9th avenue, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Caesar salad with Kale$12.85
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
Item pic

PIZZA

Pizza Collective

2060 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$10.00
Kale, Roasted Almonds, Pickled Onion, Pecorino Cheese.
More about Pizza Collective
Kale & Pecorino Salad image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Pecorino Salad$14.00
lemon, breadcrumbs, yogurt vinaigrette
More about Roey's
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad Side$3.99
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
Kale & Quinoa Salad$8.29
Kale, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Pecorino Cheese and Toasted Almonds tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette.
*The only available substitution that can be made for this salad is removing the toasted almonds. We appreciate your understanding.
More about Bobwhite Counter
Item pic

 

Westville West

210 W 10th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville West
Cafeteria image

 

Cafeteria

119 7TH AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Kale Salad$16.00
pine nut gremolata, sundried cranberries, ricotta salata, mint, serrano lemon vinaigrettee
More about Cafeteria
Kale Ceasar Salad image

 

Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar

99 Gansevoort Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Ceasar Salad$10.00
Roasted Broccoli, Artichokes, Red Peppers, Provolone, Arugula, Hot Honey
Kale Salad$10.00
(v)
More about Dining at the Whitney: Whitney Cafe & Studio Bar
Tuscan Kale Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Trapizzino

144 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuscan Kale Salad$13.00
Cavolo nero (dark Tuscan kale) tossed with garlic & anchovy dressing and topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
More about Trapizzino
Sauce Pizzeria image

 

Sauce Pizzeria

225 Liberty St, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
BABY KALE CAESAR SALAD$9.95
More about Sauce Pizzeria
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spiced Shrimp Market Kale Salad$26.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
Kale & Avocado Salad image

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
Side Kale+Avo Salad$10.00
More about Seamore's
Item pic

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Chicken Salad$26.00
Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Kale salad image

SUSHI

Maki Kosaka

55 West 19th St., New York

Avg 4.6 (1026 reviews)
Takeout
Kale salad$15.00
Quinoa, Walnut, Raisin with Rakkyo dressing
More about Maki Kosaka
Item pic

 

Westville Wall Street

110 Wall Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Poached Eggs over Kale Salad$17.00
Raw kale, poached eggs, avocado, bacon, parmigian & lemon olive oil
More about Westville Wall Street
Kale & Avocado Salad image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale & Avocado Salad$18.00
walnuts, sweet potato, quinoa, honey apple vinaigrette
Side Kale+Avo Salad$10.00
More about Seamore's

