Karaage in New York
New York restaurants that serve karaage
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Karaage
|$11.00
Tampopo signature karaage comes in 5 pieces. Marinated soy marinate and lightly dredged then fried to perfection.
|Veggie hungry Man Ramen w/ Jackfruit Karaage
|$30.00
Shio, Miso, or Shoyu. Can you take this challenge? Sharing for wimps
|Karaage Lunch Combo
|$11.00
Served with tofu salad, seaweed salad, and steamed white rice
HALL | o.d.o
17 W 20th St, New York
|Fried Chicken "Karaage"
|$10.00
|"The original" sushi & karaage box
|$38.00
[8 pieces of nigiri sushi + Side]
Mackerel,
Prawn,
Salmon,
Salmon roe,
Maguro,
Chu-toro,
2 types of chef's daily selection,
and fried blow fish.
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
230 Vesey St, New York
|Chicken Karaage
|$5.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
|Chicken Karaage
|$10.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Izakaya Juraku
121 Ludlow St, New York
|Signature Karaage
|$10.00
Japanese fried chicken thigh with lemon and spicy mayo
|Karaage Loaded Fries
|$16.00
House-made fries with karaage (Japanese fried chicken), shredded cheese, spicy mayo, and scallions.
RAMEN
Marufuku Ramen - NY
92 2nd Ave, New York
|Karaage Bowl
|$6.00
Japanese Style Fried Chicken Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed and nori seaweed*
|**Chicken Karaage**
|$8.00
Japanese style fried chicken
SakaMai
157 Ludlow Street, New York
|Karaage Fried Chicken
|$16.00
spicy ginger soy, Szechuan pepper, micro cilantro
HARAJUKU Ramen
1393b 2nd Ave, New York
|Karaage(Fried Chicken)
|$10.00
Deep fried boneless chicken.
Sushi-teria
15 W 33rd st, New York
|A10 Fried Chicken Karaage
|$8.50
Fried skin-on boneless diced chicken thighs.