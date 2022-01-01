Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve karaage

Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Karaage$11.00
Tampopo signature karaage comes in 5 pieces. Marinated soy marinate and lightly dredged then fried to perfection.
Veggie hungry Man Ramen w/ Jackfruit Karaage$30.00
Shio, Miso, or Shoyu. Can you take this challenge? Sharing for wimps
Karaage Lunch Combo  $11.00
Served with tofu salad, seaweed salad, and steamed white rice
More about Tampopo Ramen
Fried Chicken "Karaage" image

 

HALL | o.d.o

17 W 20th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken "Karaage"$10.00
"The original" sushi & karaage box$38.00
[8 pieces of nigiri sushi + Side]
Mackerel,
Prawn,
Salmon,
Salmon roe,
Maguro,
Chu-toro,
2 types of chef's daily selection,
and fried blow fish.
More about HALL | o.d.o
Chicken Karaage image

 

Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats

230 Vesey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Karaage$5.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
Chicken Karaage$10.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
More about Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
Signature Karaage image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Izakaya Juraku

121 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Signature Karaage$10.00
Japanese fried chicken thigh with lemon and spicy mayo
Karaage Loaded Fries$16.00
House-made fries with karaage (Japanese fried chicken), shredded cheese, spicy mayo, and scallions.
More about Izakaya Juraku
c460971d-ac32-4a9b-9e0c-08ca29a2bec7 image

RAMEN

Marufuku Ramen - NY

92 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Karaage Bowl$6.00
Japanese Style Fried Chicken Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed and nori seaweed*
**Chicken Karaage**$8.00
Japanese style fried chicken
More about Marufuku Ramen - NY
Karaage Fried Chicken image

 

SakaMai

157 Ludlow Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Karaage Fried Chicken$16.00
spicy ginger soy, Szechuan pepper, micro cilantro
More about SakaMai
Item pic

 

HARAJUKU Ramen

1393b 2nd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Karaage(Fried Chicken)$10.00
Deep fried boneless chicken.
More about HARAJUKU Ramen
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A10 Fried Chicken Karaage$8.50
Fried skin-on boneless diced chicken thighs.
More about Sushi-teria
Item pic

 

GORIN Ramen

351 East 14th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1p Karaage Fried Chicken Bun$6.00
Karaage Rice bowl (Fried Chicken Don)$15.00
Sweet-Chili Karaage$11.00
More about GORIN Ramen

