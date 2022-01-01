Katsu in New York
New York restaurants that serve katsu
Go! Go! Curry!
144 West 19th Street, New York
|Chicken Katsu
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Pork Katsu
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Tofu Katsu
Panko-breaded fried tofu, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice.
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Fried Pork Katsu Lunch Combo
|$12.00
Served with tofu salad, seaweed salad, and steamed white rice
|Fried Pork Katsu
|$10.00
Served with curry mayo. Vegetarian friendly.
MOKBAR
601 lexington ave, New York
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$16.00
Made with either rice or noodles featuring a crispy chicken cutlet, Korean madras curry sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Go! Go! Curry!
567 W. 125th Street, New York
Go! Go! Curry!
235 East 53rd Street, New York
Go! Go! Curry!
273 West 38th Street, New York
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|Ton-Katsu Ramen*
|$21.00
Black Garlic Dashi, Oat Milk, Scallions, Nori, Corn, Wood Ear Mushrooms, Daikon, Ramen Noodle (Contains Gluten and Soy)
Go! Go! Curry!
231 Thompson Street, New York City
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
230 Vesey St, New York
|Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen
|$16.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Ramen
|$15.00
Our ramen noodles coated in a thick Japanese curry sauce (smooth, mild and sweet!) with carrots and onions. Topped with deep-fried Chicken Katsu. Served with pickled veggies. (THIS RAMEN WILL TAKE 5 TO 10 MINUTES TO PREPARE)
Izakaya Juraku
121 Ludlow St, New York
|Katsu Curry
|$16.00
Japanese curry with Mugi-Fuji pork or chicken cutlet and Japanese pickles
|Katsu Don
|$18.00
Fried Mugi-Fuji pork or chicken cutlet and sliced onion coated with egg, served on white rice
SakaMai
157 Ludlow Street, New York
|Japanese Wagyu Katsu Sando
|$88.00
A5 Japanese wagyu beef cutlet
Go! Go! Curry!
12 John Street, New York City
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Pork Katsu (Box)
|$16.50
|Chicken Katsu
|$18.50
Breaded & deep fried katsu sauce
|L - Chicken Katsu
|$13.50
EMILY
35 DOWNING STREET, NEW YORK
|Nashville Hot Katsu Sandwich
|$14.00
Nashville hot chicken, 'Bama white sauce, pickles, greens, radish
Golden Diner
123 Madison St, New York
|Chicken Katsu Club
|$18.00
panko breaded chicken katsu blt w/ red cabbage slaw, bulldog sauce, and kewpie mayo served on milk bread
Llama San
359 6th Ave, New York
|KATSU
|$22.00
UDON VERDE, TSUKEMONO CUCUMBERS