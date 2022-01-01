Kimchi in New York
New York restaurants that serve kimchi
MOKBAR
601 lexington ave, New York
|Kimchi "Jjigae"
|$16.00
Korean-style craft ramen made with kimchi bacon broth, braised pork, stewed bacon kimchi, scallions, and nori.
Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats
230 Vesey St, New York
|Shrimp Tempura Kimchi Ramen
|$18.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.
|Side Kimchi
|$4.00
spicy pickled napa cabbage
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Izakaya Juraku
121 Ludlow St, New York
|Kimchi Ramen
|$20.00
Tonkotsu based broth, ramen noodles with sauteed pork and kimchi and boiled egg, topped with scallions
|Kimchi
|$5.00
Korean spicy fermented napa cabbage (contains anchovies)
Good Thanks Cafe
131 orchard St, New York
|Side Kimchi
|$3.00
|Kimchi Scramble
|$16.00
Soft scrambled free-range farm eggs and kimchi on sourdough with microgreens, scallion labne and pickled cabbage, arugula salad.
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Kimchi-loaded fries
|$8.00
fries, pickled vegetables, spicy mayo
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Side Kimchi
|$4.00
|Kimchi Fries
|$9.00
French fries, spicy mayo, scallions, topped with spicy pickles cabbage
JoJu
555 5th Ave, New York
|Kimchi Fries
|$7.95
Double fried fries topped with mild spicy mayo, mild kimchi, chopped scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.