Kimchi in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

MOKBAR

601 lexington ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi "Jjigae"$16.00
Korean-style craft ramen made with kimchi bacon broth, braised pork, stewed bacon kimchi, scallions, and nori.
Item pic

 

Ani Ramen House - Hudson Eats

230 Vesey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Kimchi Ramen$18.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.
Side Kimchi$4.00
spicy pickled napa cabbage
Shrimp Tempura Kimchi Ramen$15.00
classic chicken broth, shoyu & kimchi tare, topped with shrimp tempura, cabbage, scallions, chives, kimchi + pickled mustard greens.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Izakaya Juraku

121 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.7 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Ramen$20.00
Tonkotsu based broth, ramen noodles with sauteed pork and kimchi and boiled egg, topped with scallions
Kimchi$5.00
Korean spicy fermented napa cabbage (contains anchovies)
Good Thanks Cafe image

 

Good Thanks Cafe

131 orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Kimchi$3.00
Kimchi Scramble$16.00
Soft scrambled free-range farm eggs and kimchi on sourdough with microgreens, scallion labne and pickled cabbage, arugula salad.
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi-loaded fries$8.00
fries, pickled vegetables, spicy mayo
Item pic

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Kimchi$4.00
Kimchi Fries$9.00
French fries, spicy mayo, scallions, topped with spicy pickles cabbage
Kimchi Fries$9.00
French fries, spicy mayo, scallions, topped with spicy pickled cabbage
Item pic

 

JoJu

555 5th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Fries$7.95
Double fried fries topped with mild spicy mayo, mild kimchi, chopped scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tonchin

13 W 36th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3865 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Mushroom$8.00
oyster mushroom, scallion, white and black pepper, kimchi sauce (VEGAN)
