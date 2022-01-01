Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb kebabs in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve lamb kebabs

Lamb Kebab image

 

North Miznon

161 W 72nd St, New York

Avg 3.9 (526 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Kebab$34.00
With homemade focaccia and fresh cut Mediterranean vegetables
More about North Miznon
Lamb Kebab Pita image

 

Miznon

20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Kebab Pita$16.00
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
More about Miznon
Bodrum image

 

Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lamb Kebab (GF)$20.95
Turkish spiced ground lamb served with a red onion, sumac and arugula salad.
More about Bodrum
Lamb Kebab image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Miznon

75 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1907 reviews)
Takeout
Lamb Kebab$16.00
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, green chili pepper
More about Miznon
Lamb Kebab Pita image

 

Miznon

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Kebab Pita$16.00
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
More about Miznon

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Pad See

Veggie Sandwiches

Cupcakes

Bread Pudding

Flan

Chicken Soup

Spaghetti

Egg Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston