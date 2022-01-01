Lamb kebabs in New York
New York restaurants that serve lamb kebabs
More about North Miznon
North Miznon
161 W 72nd St, New York
|Lamb Kebab
|$34.00
With homemade focaccia and fresh cut Mediterranean vegetables
More about Miznon
Miznon
20 Hudson Yards RU 401B, New York
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$16.00
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, pickles, green chili pepper
More about Bodrum
Bodrum
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK
|Lamb Kebab (GF)
|$20.95
Turkish spiced ground lamb served with a red onion, sumac and arugula salad.
More about Miznon
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Miznon
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Lamb Kebab
|$16.00
Lamb kebab with grilled tomato and onion, tahini, tomato salsa, green chili pepper