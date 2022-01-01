Lentil soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve lentil soup
Greek Xpress
264 West 40th Street, New York City
|Lentil Soup
|$6.50
homemade classic Greek "Fakes" Soup
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|French Lentil Soup, BOWL
|$10.00
Green lentils, onion, celery, carrot, potato, zucchini, and thyme topped with vegan sour cream, served with corn muffin.
|French Lentil Soup, CUP
|$8.00
Green lentils, onion, celery, carrot, potato, zucchini, and thyme topped with vegan sour cream, served with a corn muffin.
Carrot Express NYC
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|Lentil & Kale Soup
|$6.95
lentil & kale soup