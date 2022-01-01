Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

Greek Xpress

264 West 40th Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup$6.50
homemade classic Greek "Fakes" Soup
More about Greek Xpress
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Lentil Soup$9.00
More about Thyme & Tonic
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Lentil Soup, BOWL$10.00
Green lentils, onion, celery, carrot, potato, zucchini, and thyme topped with vegan sour cream, served with corn muffin.
French Lentil Soup, CUP$8.00
Green lentils, onion, celery, carrot, potato, zucchini, and thyme topped with vegan sour cream, served with a corn muffin.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Bodrum image

 

Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Homemade Red Lentil Soup (V)$8.50
More about Bodrum
Item pic

 

Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil & Kale Soup$6.95
lentil & kale soup
More about Carrot Express NYC
Dimes image

SALADS

Dimes

49 Canal Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (877 reviews)
Takeout
Beet Lentil Soup$12.00
Ginger, Kale, Coconut yogurt
More about Dimes

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Scampi

Rotisserie Chicken

Chicken Enchiladas

Clams

Meatloaf

Tuna Rolls

Flan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston