Lo mein in New York
New York restaurants that serve lo mein
NOODLES
Han Dynasty - Upper West Side
215 W 85TH ST, New York
|撈麵 Lo Mein
|$0.00
Not spicy. Stir-fried egg noodles with onions, scallions, carrots and cabbage.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
Wu + Nussbaum
2897 Broadway, New York
|Classic Lo Mein Noodle 捞面
|$13.95
Your Choice: Vegetable, Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp.
Kosher Deluxe
10 West 46TH ST, New York
|VEGETABLE LO MEIN
|$18.95
Large Plate Of Pasta
with Vegetables In A Soy Sauce Base
Sauce
NO Chicken No Beef
|CHICKEN LO MEIN
|$23.95
Cabbage, carrots and Chinese noodles tossed in a garlic soy sauce.
Your choice of beef, chicken, pastrami, or vegetables (broccoli, mushrooms, snow peas, zucchini, and bell peppers).
With your choice of fried or steamed rice.
|BEEF LO MEIN
|$24.95
Wok stirred Meat Strips & Chinese noodles
Uncle Ted's Modern Chinese Cuisine - 36 E 8 St
36 E 8 St, New York
|Beef Lo Mein
|$13.00
|Shrimp Lo Mein
|$13.00
|Vegetable Lo Mein
|$13.00
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Lunch Lo-Mein
|$15.45
Available Monday – Thursday 11:30AM – 3:30PM
|Lo-mein
|$10.99
NOODLES
Han Dynasty - East Village - 90 3rd Avenue 10003
90 3rd Ave, New York
|-Lo Mein
|$6.95