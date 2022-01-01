Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lo mein in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve lo mein

Item pic

NOODLES

Han Dynasty - Upper West Side

215 W 85TH ST, New York

Avg 4.6 (3860 reviews)
Takeout
撈麵 Lo Mein$0.00
Not spicy. Stir-fried egg noodles with onions, scallions, carrots and cabbage.
More about Han Dynasty - Upper West Side
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Wu + Nussbaum

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Lo Mein Noodle 捞面$13.95
Your Choice: Vegetable, Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Shrimp.
More about Wu + Nussbaum
Item pic

 

Kosher Deluxe

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
VEGETABLE LO MEIN$18.95
Large Plate Of Pasta
with Vegetables In A Soy Sauce Base
Sauce
NO Chicken No Beef
CHICKEN LO MEIN$23.95
Cabbage, carrots and Chinese noodles tossed in a garlic soy sauce.
Your choice of beef, chicken, pastrami, or vegetables (broccoli, mushrooms, snow peas, zucchini, and bell peppers).
With your choice of fried or steamed rice.
BEEF LO MEIN$24.95
Wok stirred Meat Strips & Chinese noodles
More about Kosher Deluxe
Item pic

 

Uncle Ted's Modern Chinese Cuisine - 36 E 8 St

36 E 8 St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Lo Mein$13.00
Shrimp Lo Mein$13.00
Vegetable Lo Mein$13.00
More about Uncle Ted's Modern Chinese Cuisine - 36 E 8 St
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Lo-Mein$15.45
Available Monday – Thursday 11:30AM – 3:30PM
Lo-mein$10.99
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lo Mein$14.95
More about Friedmans West
-Lo Mein image

NOODLES

Han Dynasty - East Village - 90 3rd Avenue 10003

90 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (9450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Lo Mein$6.95
More about Han Dynasty - East Village - 90 3rd Avenue 10003
Item pic

 

Silver Apricot

20 Cornelia Street, New York

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Corn & Truffle Lo Mein$34.00
Salt & Pepper Corn, Black Truffle
More about Silver Apricot

