Lobster rolls in New York
New York restaurants that serve lobster rolls
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
|Lobster Roll Bundle for 2
|$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Lobster & Shrimp Roll
|$36.00
Maine Lobster & Paradise Shrimp, Riviera Sauce, Fennel & Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Grapefruit, Espelette Potato Chips.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Cape Cod Lobster Roll
|$30.00
fresh shucked maine lobster, tarragon, chives, lemon zest, sliced tomato, mayo, sea salt, cracked pepper, toasted split top roll, cole slaw, French fries
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Atlantic Grill
50 W 65th street, New York
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$36.00
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$25.00
Lobster Roll With Choice of Durty Rice
Red Paper Clip
120 Christopher St., New York
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
charcoal // scallion ginger // beurre blanc
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Lobster Roll Bundle for 2
|$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Red Rooster
310 Lenox Ave, New York
|Ms Lana's Lobster Roll
|$32.00
celery, lemon on a brioche bun
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
|Lobster Roll Bundle for 2
|$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Lobster Roll
|$31.00
Served with Waffle Fries
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Lobster Place
448 W 16th St, New York
|Lobster Roll - Maine
|$21.95
Claw and tail meat, celery, scallions, lemon & mayo, on a grilled top-split bun
|Lobster Roll - Connecticut
|$18.50
Fresh claw and tail meat basted in warm butter w/ fresh chives on a buttered split-top bun
Frying Pan NYC
207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park, New York
|Cape Cod Lobster Roll
|$26.00
fresh shucked maine lobster, tomato, tarragon, chives, lemon zest, mayo, sea salt, toasted split-top roll, cole slaw, old bay fries
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Lobster Roll
|$20.00
Lobster tempura and greens
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$31.00
spicy avocado garlic aioli, warm butter, orwasher's top split bun, hand cut french fries (s)
CHAMBERS
94 Chambers St, New York
|Lobster Rolls with Crème Fraîche & Brown Butter
|$59.00
Two Lobster Rolls for the making, with Crème Fraîche to dress 'em, and grilled Potato Rolls glazed with brown butter. Served with Heirloom Potato Chips and hearty Clam Chowder.
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. @ The Hugh
601 Lexington Ave, New York
|CONNECTICUT STYLE LOBSTER ROLL
|$30.00
Fresh Maine lobster meat, warm butter and lemon. On a toasted split top bun. Served with potato chips or salad
Crave Fishbar - UWS
428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$31.00
spicy avocado garlic aioli, warm butter, orwasher's top split bun, hand cut french fries (s)
FIG & OLIVE
808 Lexington Ave, New York
|Lobster & Shrimp Roll
|$36.00
Maine Lobster & Paradise Shrimp, Riviera Sauce, Fennel & Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Grapefruit, Espelette Potato Chips.