Lobster rolls in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Maine Lobster Roll image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maine Lobster Roll$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
Lobster Roll Bundle for 2$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
More about Seamore's
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$40.00
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster & Shrimp Roll$36.00
Maine Lobster & Paradise Shrimp, Riviera Sauce, Fennel & Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Grapefruit, Espelette Potato Chips.
More about FIG & OLIVE
d92cffdf-fed4-43f3-aca4-7a41f0c29cc0 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cape Cod Lobster Roll$30.00
fresh shucked maine lobster, tarragon, chives, lemon zest, sliced tomato, mayo, sea salt, cracked pepper, toasted split top roll, cole slaw, French fries
More about Pier i Cafe
LOBSTER ROLL image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Atlantic Grill

50 W 65th street, New York

Avg 4.1 (570 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOBSTER ROLL$36.00
More about Atlantic Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOBSTER ROLL$25.00
Lobster Roll With Choice of Durty Rice
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
Red Paper Clip image

 

Red Paper Clip

120 Christopher St., New York

Avg 4.3 (148 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$26.00
charcoal // scallion ginger // beurre blanc
More about Red Paper Clip
Maine Lobster Roll image

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Roll Bundle for 2$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
Maine Lobster Roll$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
More about Seamore's
Red Rooster image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Red Rooster

310 Lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (10910 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ms Lana's Lobster Roll$32.00
celery, lemon on a brioche bun
More about Red Rooster
Maine Lobster Roll image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll Bundle for 2$75.00
guacamole + chips, two maine-style lobster rolls, shoestring fries and our seasonal dessert
Maine Lobster Roll$34.00
mayo, celery, old bay
More about Seamore's
085c0dd1-63c1-45f1-94bb-aa55f26a38ba image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$31.00
Served with Waffle Fries
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
Lobster Roll - Maine image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Lobster Place

448 W 16th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll - Maine$21.95
Claw and tail meat, celery, scallions, lemon & mayo, on a grilled top-split bun
Lobster Roll - Connecticut$18.50
Fresh claw and tail meat basted in warm butter w/ fresh chives on a buttered split-top bun
More about Lobster Place
Cape Cod Lobster Roll image

 

Frying Pan NYC

207 12th Ave Big Red Boat in Park, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Cape Cod Lobster Roll$26.00
fresh shucked maine lobster, tomato, tarragon, chives, lemon zest, mayo, sea salt, toasted split-top roll, cole slaw, old bay fries
More about Frying Pan NYC
Item pic

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$20.00
Lobster tempura and greens
More about Nare Sushi
Maine Lobster Roll image

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maine Lobster Roll$31.00
spicy avocado garlic aioli, warm butter, orwasher's top split bun, hand cut french fries (s)
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Lobster Rolls with Crème Fraîche & Brown Butter image

 

CHAMBERS

94 Chambers St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Rolls with Crème Fraîche & Brown Butter$59.00
Two Lobster Rolls for the making, with Crème Fraîche to dress 'em, and grilled Potato Rolls glazed with brown butter. Served with Heirloom Potato Chips and hearty Clam Chowder.
More about CHAMBERS
Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. @ The Hugh image

 

Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. @ The Hugh

601 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
CONNECTICUT STYLE LOBSTER ROLL$30.00
Fresh Maine lobster meat, warm butter and lemon. On a toasted split top bun. Served with potato chips or salad
More about Greenpoint Fish & Lobster Co. @ The Hugh
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - UWS

428 Amsterdam Avenue, new York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maine Lobster Roll$31.00
spicy avocado garlic aioli, warm butter, orwasher's top split bun, hand cut french fries (s)
More about Crave Fishbar - UWS
FIG & OLIVE image

 

FIG & OLIVE

808 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Lobster & Shrimp Roll$36.00
Maine Lobster & Paradise Shrimp, Riviera Sauce, Fennel & Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Grapefruit, Espelette Potato Chips.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Consumer pic

 

Temakase

157 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$13.00
More about Temakase

