Lobster salad in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve lobster salad

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Salad by the pound$100.00
Chef's Lobster Salad$30.00
A Favorite in the Restaurant, Lola Rosa, Baby Green And Red Oak, Asparagus, Avocado, Half of a Chilled Lobster Tail and a Claw with Sherry Shallot Vinaigrette
More about Ed's Lobster Bar - 155 Grand Street
Il Gattopardo

13 West 54th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster salad$38.00
More about Il Gattopardo
Silver Apricot

20 Cornelia Street, New York

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster & Potato Salad$29.00
Singapore Chili Crab Sauce, Chive Oil, Ossetra Caviar
More about Silver Apricot
Island Oyster

146 Carder Road, Governors Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Salad$29.00
Maine lobster with herb-dulse emulsion on mixed greens with red wine vinaigrette, shaved fennel, and pickled red onion
More about Island Oyster

