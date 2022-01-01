Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve lox

Item pic

 

HITW FiDi

15 Cliff Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Lox Toast$21.00
dill cream cheese, pickled onions, capers, poached egg, lemon, on sourdough
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Belly Lox Sandwich$14.75
Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Capers. On your choice of bagel or roll
Lox Spread$5.95
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Lox Spread
Orwashers UWS image

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bagel with Cream Cheese & Lox$11.25
Orwashers bagels with lox & cream cheese
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bagel and Lox Sandwich$14.98
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lox Spread$7.15
On your choice of bagel or roll.
Belly Lox Sandwich$15.45
Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Capers. On your choice of bagel or roll
Lox Spread
Item pic

 

HITW Murray Hill

445 East 35th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Lox Toast$21.00
dill cream cheese, pickled onions, capers, poached egg, lemon, on sourdough
Classic Bagel & Lox image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Bagel & Lox$15.00
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lox Benedict$21.00
Two poached eggs on top of english muffin, Nova Scotia lox, hollandaise sauce.
H&H Bagels - MTH image

 

H&H Bagels - MTH

383 West 31st Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox Spread
