Lox in New York
New York restaurants that serve lox
More about HITW FiDi
HITW FiDi
15 Cliff Street, New York
|Smoked Salmon Lox Toast
|$21.00
dill cream cheese, pickled onions, capers, poached egg, lemon, on sourdough
More about H&H Bagels - UES
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
H&H Bagels - UES
1551 2nd Ave, New York
|Belly Lox Sandwich
|$14.75
Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Capers. On your choice of bagel or roll
|Lox Spread
|$5.95
On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Lox Spread
More about Orwashers UWS
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Bagel with Cream Cheese & Lox
|$11.25
Orwashers bagels with lox & cream cheese
More about Zabar’s
BAGELS
Zabar’s
2245 Broadway, New York
|Bagel and Lox Sandwich
|$14.98
Zabar's Original Bagel and Smoked Salmon Sandwich, Made to Order with Fresh Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, Tomato, and Capers.
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
H&H Bagels - UWS
526 Columbus Ave., New York
|Lox Spread
|$7.15
On your choice of bagel or roll.
|Belly Lox Sandwich
|$15.45
Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Capers. On your choice of bagel or roll
|Lox Spread
More about HITW Murray Hill
HITW Murray Hill
445 East 35th Street, Manhattan
|Smoked Salmon Lox Toast
|$21.00
dill cream cheese, pickled onions, capers, poached egg, lemon, on sourdough
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Russ & Daughters Cafe
127 Orchard St, New York
|Classic Bagel & Lox
|$15.00
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese on a Bagel or Bialy
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Lox Benedict
|$21.00
Two poached eggs on top of english muffin, Nova Scotia lox, hollandaise sauce.
More about H&H Bagels - MTH
H&H Bagels - MTH
383 West 31st Street, Manhattan
|Lox Spread