Mac and cheese in New York

New York restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Marvelous Mac and Cheese
|$14.95
Jack, cheddar, asiago.
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
371 west 46st, New York
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Mayan Bistro
854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York
|MAC & CHEESE
|$8.00
Creamy gruyere and cheddar.
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|Artichoke Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Fontina, Parmesan
Poulette Midtown East
304 E 49th St, New York
|Mac and Cheese 8oz
|$4.95
A mixed of three kinds of cheese; parmesan, gooda and mozzarella, salt and with a touch of milk.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Mac & Cheese Qt
|$9.00
|Mac & Cheese Kids
|$6.75
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$3.50
FRENCH FRIES
Chez Nick
1737 York Ave, New York
|Homemade Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
shells, three cheese blend
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$34.00
maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
900 Broadway, New York
|"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large
|$14.00
Customers tell us it's the "World's Best" and we think you'll agree. Savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's signature Flagship cheese.
|Meatball Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
|"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small
|$9.00
Customers tell us it's the "World's Best" and we think you'll agree. Savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's signature Flagship cheese.
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Mac and Cheese Entree
|$16.00
Classic Mac & Cheese with Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers & Spinach
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|Super Creamy Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Super Creamy Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Pil Pil
E 78th St, New York
|Mac And Cheese
|$15.25
Manchego and chorizo macaroni
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SET-LES
127 Ludlow St, New York
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Veganhood
2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
Our vegan mac and cheese is incredibly creamy and remarkably cheese- like! You won't believe how delicious dairy-free mac and cheese can be. Using a blend of vegan cheeses
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Mac N' Cheese
|$10.00
Poulette - 9th Ave
790 9th avenue, ny
|Mac and Cheese
|$4.95
A mixed of three kinds of cheese; parmesan, gooda and mozzarella, salt and with a touch of milk.
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|Henry's Lobster Mac n Cheese
|$32.00
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
94 Avenue C, New York
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$4.29
Baked Mac 'n Cheese with Cavatappi Pasta.
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Mac N' Cheese
|$8.00
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Our famous mac n cheese with chicken, cheddar and hot sauce!!
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Mac & Cheese
|$19.00
white cheese, applewood smoked bacon, breadcrumbs
The Honey Well
3604 Broadway, New York
|Fonduey Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
Spiral N00dz, Pino Grigio, Roquefort, NY State Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan.
