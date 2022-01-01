Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Marvelous Mac and Cheese$14.95
Jack, cheddar, asiago.
More about Hill and Bay
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine image

 

Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine

371 west 46st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$8.00
More about Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Mayan Bistro

854 Amsterdam Aveue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MAC & CHEESE$8.00
Creamy gruyere and cheddar.
More about Mayan Bistro
Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Artichoke Mac & Cheese$18.00
Fontina, Parmesan
More about Quality Eats West Village
Item pic

 

Poulette Midtown East

304 E 49th St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac and Cheese 8oz$4.95
A mixed of three kinds of cheese; parmesan, gooda and mozzarella, salt and with a touch of milk.
More about Poulette Midtown East
Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Qt$9.00
Mac & Cheese Kids$6.75
Mac & Cheese Side$3.50
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Chez Nick image

FRENCH FRIES

Chez Nick

1737 York Ave, New York

Avg 4.9 (1660 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Mac & Cheese$10.00
shells, three cheese blend
More about Chez Nick
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese$34.00
maine lobster, rigatoni, three cheese, breadcrumbs
Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about Seamore's
Beecher's Handmade Cheese image

SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

900 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large$14.00
Customers tell us it's the "World's Best" and we think you'll agree. Savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's signature Flagship cheese.
Meatball Mac & Cheese$14.00
"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small$9.00
Customers tell us it's the "World's Best" and we think you'll agree. Savor the richness of penne pasta combined with Beecher's signature Flagship cheese.
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese
The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$16.00
More about The Restaurant
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese Entree$16.00
Classic Mac & Cheese with Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers & Spinach
Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Tanner Smith's image

GRILL

Tanner Smith's

204 W 55th St, New York

Avg 4.6 (2740 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Mac & Cheese$17.00
More about Tanner Smith's
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Creamy Mac and Cheese$8.00
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac N' Cheese$10.00
More about Friedman's
Cove Lounge image

HAMBURGERS

Cove Lounge

325 Malcolm X Blvd, New York

Avg 3.5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Mac and Cheese$13.95
More about Cove Lounge
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac N Cheese
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Creamy Mac & Cheese$8.00
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Pil Pil

E 78th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac And Cheese$15.25
Manchego and chorizo macaroni
More about Pil Pil
Mac & Cheese image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SET-LES

127 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about SET-LES
Consumer pic

 

Veganhood

2100 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$7.50
Our vegan mac and cheese is incredibly creamy and remarkably cheese- like! You won't believe how delicious dairy-free mac and cheese can be. Using a blend of vegan cheeses
More about Veganhood
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac N' Cheese$10.00
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Item pic

 

Poulette - 9th Ave

790 9th avenue, ny

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mac and Cheese$4.95
A mixed of three kinds of cheese; parmesan, gooda and mozzarella, salt and with a touch of milk.
More about Poulette - 9th Ave
473f14be-38e2-471c-97f1-c5be24576244 image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Henry's Lobster Mac n Cheese$32.00
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Mac 'n Cheese image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

94 Avenue C, New York

Avg 4.6 (4153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac 'n Cheese$4.29
Baked Mac 'n Cheese with Cavatappi Pasta.
More about Bobwhite Counter
Item pic

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac N' Cheese$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.00
Our famous mac n cheese with chicken, cheddar and hot sauce!!
More about Friedmans West
Consumer pic

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Mac & Cheese Balls$14.00
More about Amor Loco
Mac & Cheese image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$19.00
white cheese, applewood smoked bacon, breadcrumbs
More about The Horny Ram
Pete’s Tavern image

 

Pete’s Tavern

129 East 18th Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Mac 'N' Cheese$11.00
More about Pete’s Tavern
Fonduey Mac and Cheese image

 

The Honey Well

3604 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Fonduey Mac and Cheese$14.00
Spiral N00dz, Pino Grigio, Roquefort, NY State Sharp Cheddar, Parmesan.
More about The Honey Well
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tray Buffalo Mac & Cheese$50.00
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$16.00
Classic Mac & Cheese$14.00
More about Jacob's Pickles

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Tikka Masala

Duck Salad

Shumai

Cheese Pizza

Beef Salad

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Pudding

Soft Shell Crabs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston