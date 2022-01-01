Macaroni salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve macaroni salad
Zucker's Bagels - Chelsea - 242 Eighth Avenue
242 Eighth Avenue, New York
|Side of Macaroni Salad
|$2.25
|Macaroni Salad (Lb)
|$0.00
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Fulton - 125 Fulton Street
125 Fulton Street, New York
|Side of Macaroni Salad
|$2.25
|Macaroni Salad (Lb)
|$0.00
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - Flatiron - 40 East 23rd Street
40 East 23rd Street, New York
|Side of Macaroni Salad
|$2.25
Pastrami Queen - W 72nd
138 West 72nd Street, New York City
|Macaroni Salad
|$0.00
|Macaroni Salad
|$0.00
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish Grand Central - 370 Lexington Avenue
370 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Side of Macaroni Salad
|$2.25
|Macaroni Salad (Lb)
|$0.00
Zucker's Bagels & Smoked Fish - TriBeca - 146 Chambers Street
146 Chambers Street, New York
|Side of Macaroni Salad
|$2.25