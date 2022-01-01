Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Mahi Mahi$22.95
Roasted asparagus, mango-pineapple salsa.
Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos$17.95
Corn tortillas, tri-colored slaw, chipotle mayo, tomatillo salsa.
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Mahi Sandwich$15.00
Chipotle Remoulade, Signature Slaw, Fresh Tomato, Brioche Bun
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Seamore's image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Seamore's

250 Vesey Street, New York

Avg 3.5 (186 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reel Deal with Mahi Mahi$26.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
More about Seamore's
Thyme & Tonic image

HAMBURGERS

Thyme & Tonic

474 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mahi Mahi with Avocado Tomatillo Salasa$22.00
Citrus Grilled Mahi Mahi, Salsa Verde, Pickled Cabbage, Charred Tomato Salsa, Avoca Crema Served With Brown Rice and Black Beans.
More about Thyme & Tonic
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Taco$5.00
Cilantro Crema, Mango Salsa
More about Conmigo
Consumer pic

 

Seamore's

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Reel Deal with Mahi Mahi$26.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
More about Seamore's
Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

161 Eigth Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reel Deal with Mahi Mahi$26.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
More about Seamore's
Mahi-Mahi Wrap image

 

Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi-Mahi Wrap$15.95
Pan seared mahi-mahi, avocado, cabbage, brown rice, cilantro, lime juice, pico de gallo & roasted jalapeño aioli.
Mahi Mahi Platter$19.95
Citrus marinated baked Mahi-Mahi served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express NYC
Item pic

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos$15.00
with Pineapple Mango Salsa
More about The Hudson

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Filet Mignon

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Popcorn Chicken

Ceviche

Mussels

Noodle Soup

Avocado Toast

Flan

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston