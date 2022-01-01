Mahi mahi in New York
New York restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Pan Seared Mahi Mahi
|$22.95
Roasted asparagus, mango-pineapple salsa.
|Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$17.95
Corn tortillas, tri-colored slaw, chipotle mayo, tomatillo salsa.
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Blackened Mahi Sandwich
|$15.00
Chipotle Remoulade, Signature Slaw, Fresh Tomato, Brioche Bun
Seamore's
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Reel Deal with Mahi Mahi
|$26.00
Served over asparagus + mushroom, corn + cucumber + tomato salad, & cauliflower mash.
Thyme & Tonic
474 Columbus Ave, New York
|Mahi Mahi with Avocado Tomatillo Salasa
|$22.00
Citrus Grilled Mahi Mahi, Salsa Verde, Pickled Cabbage, Charred Tomato Salsa, Avoca Crema Served With Brown Rice and Black Beans.
Seamore's
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
Seamore's
161 Eigth Avenue, New York
Carrot Express NYC
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|Mahi-Mahi Wrap
|$15.95
Pan seared mahi-mahi, avocado, cabbage, brown rice, cilantro, lime juice, pico de gallo & roasted jalapeño aioli.
|Mahi Mahi Platter
|$19.95
Citrus marinated baked Mahi-Mahi served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo