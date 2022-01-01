Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve maki

Item pic

 

Kissaki Bowery

319 Bowery, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Spicy Negihama Maki$10.00
Yellowtail tartare, sesame seeds, and chili oil.
Sake Maki$8.00
Salmon tartare, plum soy, sesame seed, rakkyo, and chives.
Spicy Tuna Maki$12.00
Lean tuna tartare, sesame seeds, rakkyo, and chives.
More about Kissaki Bowery
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Negihama Maki Roll$9.99
More about West Side Wok
aa66a183-c8e1-433c-acdf-81dada4ffc42 image

SASHIMI • SUSHI

Sushi Azabu

428 GREENWICH STREET, New York

Avg 4.2 (1329 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Negitorotaku maki$21.00
fatty tuna, scallion, & pickled radish
Spicy Tuna Maki$13.00
More about Sushi Azabu
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Maki A$20.50
Tuna , Salmon and Yellowtail Roll
Maki B$21.50
California, Eel Cucumber & Salmon Avocado Roll
Maki C$22.50
Boston, Dallas & West Roll
More about 1. Tenzan
Item pic

 

Tampopo Kitchen

805 West 187th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hamachi scallion Maki$10.00
Hamachi & Avo Maki$12.00
Salmon & Cucumber Maki$12.00
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sushi-teria

15 W 33rd st, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
M2 Salmon Maki$18.95
6pcs Salmon Sushi and 1 Salmon Avo Roll 
M1 Tuna Maki$18.95
6pcs Tuna Sushi and 1 Tuna Avo Roll
M3 Yelloetail Maki$18.95
 6pcs Yellowtail Sushi and 1 Yellowtail Avo Roll
More about Sushi-teria
CHICKEN MAKI image

 

Llama San

359 6th Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (4048 reviews)
CHICKEN MAKI$30.00
WALNUTS, AJI AMARILLO, ALFONSO OLIVES
More about Llama San

