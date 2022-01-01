Maki in New York
New York restaurants that serve maki
More about Kissaki Bowery
Kissaki Bowery
319 Bowery, Manhattan
|Spicy Negihama Maki
|$10.00
Yellowtail tartare, sesame seeds, and chili oil.
|Sake Maki
|$8.00
Salmon tartare, plum soy, sesame seed, rakkyo, and chives.
|Spicy Tuna Maki
|$12.00
Lean tuna tartare, sesame seeds, rakkyo, and chives.
More about West Side Wok
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Negihama Maki Roll
|$9.99
More about Sushi Azabu
SASHIMI • SUSHI
Sushi Azabu
428 GREENWICH STREET, New York
|Negitorotaku maki
|$21.00
fatty tuna, scallion, & pickled radish
|Spicy Tuna Maki
|$13.00
More about 1. Tenzan
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Maki A
|$20.50
Tuna , Salmon and Yellowtail Roll
|Maki B
|$21.50
California, Eel Cucumber & Salmon Avocado Roll
|Maki C
|$22.50
Boston, Dallas & West Roll
More about Tampopo Kitchen
Tampopo Kitchen
805 West 187th Street, New York
|Hamachi scallion Maki
|$10.00
|Hamachi & Avo Maki
|$12.00
|Salmon & Cucumber Maki
|$12.00
More about Sushi-teria
Sushi-teria
15 W 33rd st, New York
|M2 Salmon Maki
|$18.95
6pcs Salmon Sushi and 1 Salmon Avo Roll
|M1 Tuna Maki
|$18.95
6pcs Tuna Sushi and 1 Tuna Avo Roll
|M3 Yelloetail Maki
|$18.95
6pcs Yellowtail Sushi and 1 Yellowtail Avo Roll
More about Llama San
Llama San
359 6th Ave, New York
|CHICKEN MAKI
|$30.00
WALNUTS, AJI AMARILLO, ALFONSO OLIVES