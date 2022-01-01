Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve mango salad

Item pic

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SA-5 Shrimp Mango Salad$14.95
Mango, shrimp, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in fresh chili lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Arugula Salad, Yuzu Vinaigrette$16.00
More about RedFarm
TLK image

 

TLK

58 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEN MANGO & CAULIFLOWER SALAD (gf,v)$14.00
Spiced roasted cauliflower, crushed peanuts and cashew-ginger dressing.
More about TLK
Item pic

 

Thai Terminal

349 E 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Salad$9.95
Fresh mango, red onion, scallion, cilantro, carrot, bell pepper, celery, tomato and cashew nuts with chili lime dressing.
More about Thai Terminal
Thai Hot Box image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHIMP MANGO SALAD$16.00
Grilled shrimp, mango, red onion, cilantro, scallion, chili, bell pepper, chili paste, cashew nut with spicy salad sauce serve on a bed of slice cabbage
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MANGO SALAD$10.00
Shredded mango, peanut, lime dressing and yummy thai seasoning.
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
SA-5 Shrimp Mango Salad$14.95
Mango, shrimp, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in fresh chili lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Mango Salad$12.00
Shredded green mango, poached shrimp, Thai chili, cherry tomatoes, shallots, peanuts, cilantro, mint, garlic, palm sugar and lime juice
More about Spice Thai
Banner pic

 

1. Tenzan

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Shrimp Salad$13.50
Sliced mango, shrimp, kani mixed green with creamy dressing.
More about 1. Tenzan
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Arugula Salad, Yuzu Vinaigrette$16.00
More about RedFarm
Item pic

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Salad$17.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Shaved Mango with a lemon vinaigrette
More about The Hudson
Restaurant banner

 

Wok in the Clouds

127 east 28th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Salad$5.99
Mango, red onion, basil, bean sprouts
More about Wok in the Clouds

