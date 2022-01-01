Mango salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve mango salad
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|SA-5 Shrimp Mango Salad
|$14.95
Mango, shrimp, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in fresh chili lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
TLK
58 3rd Avenue, New York
|GREEN MANGO & CAULIFLOWER SALAD (gf,v)
|$14.00
Spiced roasted cauliflower, crushed peanuts and cashew-ginger dressing.
Thai Terminal
349 E 12th Street, New York
|Mango Salad
|$9.95
Fresh mango, red onion, scallion, cilantro, carrot, bell pepper, celery, tomato and cashew nuts with chili lime dressing.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|SHIMP MANGO SALAD
|$16.00
Grilled shrimp, mango, red onion, cilantro, scallion, chili, bell pepper, chili paste, cashew nut with spicy salad sauce serve on a bed of slice cabbage
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|MANGO SALAD
|$10.00
Shredded mango, peanut, lime dressing and yummy thai seasoning.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|SA-5 Shrimp Mango Salad
|$14.95
Mango, shrimp, red onion, mint, cashew nut, in fresh chili lime dressing. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Green Mango Salad
|$12.00
Shredded green mango, poached shrimp, Thai chili, cherry tomatoes, shallots, peanuts, cilantro, mint, garlic, palm sugar and lime juice
1. Tenzan
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Mango Shrimp Salad
|$13.50
Sliced mango, shrimp, kani mixed green with creamy dressing.
The Hudson
348 Dyckman St, New York
|Mango Salad
|$17.00
Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato, Avocado, Corn, Shaved Mango with a lemon vinaigrette