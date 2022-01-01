Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mapo tofu in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve mapo tofu

Mapo Silky Tofu (v,s) 素麻婆豆腐 image

 

Dumpling Lab

214 E 9th St, New York

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
Mapo Silky Tofu (v,s) 素麻婆豆腐$9.00
Silky tofu with mushroom Mapo sauce
More about Dumpling Lab
Silky Kitchen Time Square image

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 (Vegan)$12.00
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mapo Tofu Box 麻婆豆腐便当$16.00
More about Cafe China
Main pic

 

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 (Vegan)$12.00
More about Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu$16.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Main pic

 

Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 (Vegan)$12.00
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Item pic

NOODLES

Han Dynasty

90 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (9450 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
-Mapo Tofu w/Minced Pork$15.95
More about Han Dynasty
Spicy Moon West Village image

 

Spicy Moon West Village

68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mapo Tofu with Beyond Beef$19.95
More about Spicy Moon West Village
Item pic

 

Silver Apricot

20 Cornelia Street, New York

Avg 4 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Butternut Mapo Tofu Set$45.00
Spiced Butternut Squash Mapo Tofu served with General Tso's Broccolini and Mushroom Crispy Bits Fried Rice. Vegetarian.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.
More about Silver Apricot
Uluh image

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mapo Duck Blood Tofu$22.00
Mapo Tofu$16.00
Spicy, Vegetarian.
More about Uluh

