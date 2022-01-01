Mapo tofu in New York
New York restaurants that serve mapo tofu
Dumpling Lab
214 E 9th St, New York
|Mapo Silky Tofu (v,s) 素麻婆豆腐
|$9.00
Silky tofu with mushroom Mapo sauce
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
|Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 (Vegan)
|$12.00
Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city
|Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 (Vegan)
|$12.00
Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
137 E 13th St,, New York
|Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐 (Vegan)
|$12.00
Spicy Moon West Village
68 W 3rd St 1st Floor Restaurant, New York
|Mapo Tofu with Beyond Beef
|$19.95
Silver Apricot
20 Cornelia Street, New York
|Butternut Mapo Tofu Set
|$45.00
Spiced Butternut Squash Mapo Tofu served with General Tso's Broccolini and Mushroom Crispy Bits Fried Rice. Vegetarian.
Please note that as part of our commitment to the environment, all of our food packaging is recyclable and we do not include disposable utensils by default.