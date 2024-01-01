Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Marble cake in
New York
/
New York
/
Marble Cake
New York restaurants that serve marble cake
Mansion Diner
1634 York Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
Marble Pound Cake
$4.11
More about Mansion Diner
Mason Jar NYC
43 E 30th St, New York, NY, New York
No reviews yet
CHOCOLATE MARBLE CAKE
$12.00
More about Mason Jar NYC
Browse other tasty dishes in New York
Tagliatelle
Pappardelle
Katsu
Tikka Masala
Egg Rolls
Tofu Soup
Singapore Noodles
Vegetarian Burritos
Neighborhoods within New York to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(103 restaurants)
Midtown East
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
West Village
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Flatiron
Avg 4.2
(47 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(47 restaurants)
East Village
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
More near New York to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(88 restaurants)
Hoboken
Avg 4.3
(64 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(37 restaurants)
Union City
Avg 3.5
(21 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
West New York
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Weehawken
Avg 3.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(787 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1970 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(367 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1060 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston