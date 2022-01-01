Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Numero 28 - West Village image

 

Numero 28 - West Village

28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Margherita Pizza Family$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
Margherita Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
Margherita Pizza Couple$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
More about Numero 28 - West Village
Pizza Margherita image

PIZZA

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Margherita$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Pizza Margherita image

 

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

438 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pizza Margherita$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Margherita Pizza image

PIZZA

Moby’s

341 Pantigo, East Hampton

Avg 4.5 (4721 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$22.00
tomato, burrata, fresh basil
More about Moby’s
Margherita Pizza image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$17.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
More about Roey's
Margherita Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS

Osteria Cotta

513 Columbus Ave, new york

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Margherita Pizza$16.00
San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil
More about Osteria Cotta
Margherita Pizza (V) image

 

Bodrum

584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Margherita Pizza (V)$16.50
Classic tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte and a touch of basil.
More about Bodrum
Margherita Pizza (I) image

 

Numero 28 - UES

1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza Couple 1/2$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
Margherita Pizza (I)$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
Margherita Pizza Family 1/3$19.33
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
More about Numero 28 - UES
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Margarita Pizza$13.00
Basil, chopped tomatoes & mozzarella
More about Ellington in the Park
Margherita Pizza image

 

Doc's Bar & Grill

114 Little York Rd., Warwick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita Pizza$12.00
HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, GARDEN FRESH BASIL LEAF, GRATED PARMESAN
More about Doc's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

The Hudson

348 Dyckman St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Luzzo's Margarita Pizza$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil
More about The Hudson
Nizza image

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GFF Margherita Pizza$22.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
More about Nizza

