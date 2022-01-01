Margherita pizza in New York
New York restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Numero 28 - West Village
28 Carmine Street Numero 28, New York
|Margherita Pizza Family
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
|Margherita Pizza Couple
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, & basil.
PIZZA
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Pizza Margherita
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
438 3rd Ave, New York
|Pizza Margherita
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
PIZZA
Moby’s
341 Pantigo, East Hampton
|Margherita Pizza
|$22.00
tomato, burrata, fresh basil
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • MEATBALLS • CHICKEN WINGS
Osteria Cotta
513 Columbus Ave, new york
|Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
San Marzano Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil
Bodrum
584 AMSTERDAM AVE Bodrum, NEW YORK
|Margherita Pizza (V)
|$16.50
Classic tomato sauce, mozzarella fior di latte and a touch of basil.
Numero 28 - UES
1431 1st Avenue Numero 28, New York
|Margherita Pizza Couple 1/2
|$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
|Margherita Pizza (I)
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
|Margherita Pizza Family 1/3
|$19.33
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and EVOO.
FRENCH FRIES
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Margarita Pizza
|$13.00
Basil, chopped tomatoes & mozzarella
Doc's Bar & Grill
114 Little York Rd., Warwick
|Margherita Pizza
|$12.00
HOUSE MADE TOMATO SAUCE, FRESH MOZZARELLA, GARDEN FRESH BASIL LEAF, GRATED PARMESAN
The Hudson
348 Dyckman St, New York
|Luzzo's Margarita Pizza
|$17.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|GFF Margherita Pizza
|$22.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil