Massaman curry in New York
New York restaurants that serve massaman curry
The Expat
64 Tiemann Place, New York
|Massaman Curry
|$17.00
Rich mild curry featuring a complex medley of spices and herbs. Contains potatoes and crushed peanuts (Adjustable). NOTE: Curry is not cook with peanuts, it is a garnish that can be omitted.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai - 1575 Lexington Ave
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Massaman Curry
|$14.95
White onion, peanut, and potatoes. Served with jasmine rice.
Gluten free
Vegan option available
|Massaman Curry - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Pearl onion, peanut, lotus seeds and grilled potatoes with coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|MASSAMAN CURRY (L)
|$13.00
|MASSAMAN CURRY
|$15.00
Sweet curry paste, potato, peanut, onion & fried shallot in coconut milk.
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|MASSAMAN CURRY
|$28.00
Golden Curry with Braised Beef Shortribs, Peanuts, Red Onion, Potato & Crispy Shallots. Served with Jasmine Rice.
Allergens: Peanut, Coconut, Allium, Fish sauce
Spice Thai - Upper East
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Massaman Curry
|$16.00
Sweet-sour-thick & mild curry with onions, peanuts and potatoes
|(L) Massaman Curry
|$13.00
Sweet-sour-thick & mild curry with onions, peanuts and potatoes
SEAFOOD
Sabai Restaurant
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Massaman Curry with Rotti
|$26.00
flank steak, massaman curry, potatoes, roti, peanuts
Spice Thai - UWS
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Massaman Curry
|$16.00
Sweet-sour-thick & mild curry with onions, peanuts and potatoes
|(L) Massaman Curry
|$13.00
Sweet-sour-thick & mild curry with onions, peanuts and potatoes
Print Restaurant and The Press Lounge
653 11th ave., New York
|Massaman Curry
|$22.00
cauliflower, sweet potato, coconut, lime (v)