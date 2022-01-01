Milkshakes in New York
New York restaurants that serve milkshakes
El Castillo de Jagua 2
521 Grand Street, New York
|Papaya Milkshake
|$5.00
|Morir Soñado Milkshake
|$5.00
EL Castillo de Jagua
113 Rivington Street, Manhattan
|Morir Soñado Milkshake
|$5.00
|Banana Milkshake
|$5.00
|Guanbanana Milkshake
|$5.00
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Crushed Cookie Milkshake
|$10.75
|Classic Milkshake
|$9.75
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Diner
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Milkshake
|$9.00
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
Creamline
75 9th Avenue, New York
|Two Cookies & Cream Milkshake
|$8.00
|Vanilla Milkshake
|$8.00
|Peanut Butter Milkshake
|$8.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Classic Milkshake
|$5.95