Milkshakes in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

 

El Castillo de Jagua 2

521 Grand Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Papaya Milkshake$5.00
Morir Soñado Milkshake$5.00
More about El Castillo de Jagua 2
Item pic

 

EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Morir Soñado Milkshake$5.00
Banana Milkshake$5.00
Guanbanana Milkshake$5.00
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crushed Cookie Milkshake$10.75
Classic Milkshake$9.75
More about The Viand
Empire Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Milkshake$9.00
More about Empire Diner
Item pic

 

Pizza & Shakes

209 west 57th street, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GELATO MILKSHAKES$9.25
More about Pizza & Shakes
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

Creamline

75 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Cookies & Cream Milkshake$8.00
Vanilla Milkshake$8.00
Peanut Butter Milkshake$8.00
More about Creamline
New York Burger Co. image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Classic Milkshake$5.95
More about New York Burger Co.
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Coffee Milkshake
contains caffeine
More about Kings of Kobe

