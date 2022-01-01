Minestrone soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve minestrone soup
More about 1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours
1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours
1 Penn Plaza, New York
|Minestrone Soup
|$0.00
cannelloni beans, tomatoes, carrots, kale, potatoes, zucchini, celery, onion
V/GF
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza - Chelsea - Chelsea
Tino's Artisan Pizza - Chelsea - Chelsea
12W 18th St., New York
|Minestrone Soup
|$7.00
Al dente ditalini pasta and hearty white beans in a handcrafted vegetable stock with garden vegetables, olive oil and a hint of sea salt.