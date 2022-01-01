Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Minestrone soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve minestrone soup

Item pic

 

1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours

1 Penn Plaza, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Minestrone Soup$0.00
cannelloni beans, tomatoes, carrots, kale, potatoes, zucchini, celery, onion
V/GF
More about 1 Penn Plaza - DMK - Office Hours
Banner pic

 

Tino's Artisan Pizza - Chelsea - Chelsea

12W 18th St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Minestrone Soup$7.00
Al dente ditalini pasta and hearty white beans in a handcrafted vegetable stock with garden vegetables, olive oil and a hint of sea salt.
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza - Chelsea - Chelsea
Sant Ambroeus image

 

Sant Ambroeus - Coffee Bar at Hanley

1136 Third Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Minestrone Soup$9.50
More about Sant Ambroeus - Coffee Bar at Hanley

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Philly Cheesesteaks

Shrimp Fried Rice

Omelettes

Baby Back Ribs

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grits

Enchiladas

Fried Pickles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (121 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (60 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1470 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (784 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston