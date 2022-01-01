Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Talia's Steakhouse image

 

Talia's Steakhouse

668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Garden Greens Salad$17.00
Mixed mesclun greens, cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red
onion, hearts of palm, mushrooms, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Mix Green Salad
Baby green, cherry tomato, lettuce, julienne cucumber, crispy taro chips, and crushed peanut, served w. lime-nuoc-cham sauce
Mix Green Salad
Baby greens, cherry tomato, lettuce, julienne cucumber, crushed peanut, crispy taro chips and lime-nuoc cham sauce
More about Saiguette
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mixed Green Salad$11.00
Baby greens, fennel, dill, and capers. Citrus dressing on the side.
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Green Salad$10.00
avocado, plum tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette
More about Bono Trattoria
Item pic

 

HARAJUKU Ramen

1393b 2nd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MIxed Green Salad$6.00
Mixed vegetable with house sauce.
More about HARAJUKU Ramen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mixed Greens Small Salad$7.00
Plain Mixed Greens Small Salad$7.00
More about French Roast
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pear Mixed Greens Salad$13.25
Topped with sliced pears, grilled chicken, walnuts & lemon vinaigrette.
More about Perista Cafe
Item pic

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kings of Kobe

650 West 42nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
Small Mixed Greens Salad$7.95
mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, champagne vinaigrette
More about Kings of Kobe

