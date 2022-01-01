Mixed green salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve mixed green salad
More about Talia's Steakhouse
Talia's Steakhouse
668 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Mixed Garden Greens Salad
|$17.00
Mixed mesclun greens, cherry tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red
onion, hearts of palm, mushrooms, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Saiguette
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Mix Green Salad
Baby green, cherry tomato, lettuce, julienne cucumber, crispy taro chips, and crushed peanut, served w. lime-nuoc-cham sauce
|Mix Green Salad
Baby greens, cherry tomato, lettuce, julienne cucumber, crushed peanut, crispy taro chips and lime-nuoc cham sauce
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Russ & Daughters Cafe
127 Orchard St, New York
|Mixed Green Salad
|$11.00
Baby greens, fennel, dill, and capers. Citrus dressing on the side.
More about Bono Trattoria
PIZZA
Bono Trattoria
3658 Broadway, New York
|Mixed Green Salad
|$10.00
avocado, plum tomatoes & balsamic vinaigrette
More about HARAJUKU Ramen
HARAJUKU Ramen
1393b 2nd Ave, New York
|MIxed Green Salad
|$6.00
Mixed vegetable with house sauce.
More about French Roast
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
French Roast
2340 Broadway, New York
|Mixed Greens Small Salad
|$7.00
|Plain Mixed Greens Small Salad
|$7.00
More about Perista Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Perista Cafe
158 Dyckman St, New York
|Pear Mixed Greens Salad
|$13.25
Topped with sliced pears, grilled chicken, walnuts & lemon vinaigrette.