Mongolian beef in
New York
/
New York
/
Mongolian Beef
New York restaurants that serve mongolian beef
Little Alley - 550 3rd ave
550 3rd ave, New York
No reviews yet
蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef
$24.00
Deep Fried shredded Beef, Onion, Green and Red Pepper, Tomato Sauce.
More about Little Alley - 550 3rd ave
Chi Restaurant and Bar
492 9th Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
(L午餐)蒙古牛 Mongolian Beef
$14.00
More about Chi Restaurant and Bar
