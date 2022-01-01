Muffins in New York
New York restaurants that serve muffins
More about Hill and Bay
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Carrot Walnut Muffin
|$3.00
|Chocolate Zucchini Muffin
|$3.00
|Chocolate Banana Muffin
|$3.00
More about Orwashers UES
Orwashers UES
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Vegan Carrot Muffin
|$4.00
Lightly spiced carrot cake muffins with a drizzle of icing on top. You won't miss the eggs or dairy in these moist and tender treats.
More about OneSeed
OneSeed
111 Murray Street,, New York
|Love Lemon So Matcha Muffin
|$4.00
We use real Matcha powder from Harney & Sons combined with fresh lemon juice to get a sweet Matcha lemon flavor.
|Oh So Orange Muffin
|$3.75
We fresh squeeze and zest oranges to get a real orange taste without any additives or concentrates.
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Modern Bread & Bagel
472 Columbus Ave., New York
|Sunflower Butter Banana Muffin (v)
|$5.18
Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy.
|Grainless Muffin Mix
|$8.99
More about Orwashers UWS
Orwashers UWS
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Vegan Carrot Muffin
|$4.00
Lightly spiced carrot cake muffins with a drizzle of icing on top. You won't miss the eggs or dairy in these moist and tender treats.
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Freshly Baked Jumbo Muffins
|$3.75
More about Three of Cups Restaurant
Three of Cups Restaurant
150 Sullivan St, New York
|Blueberry Buttermilk Muffin
|$4.50
More about Pier i Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Morning Glory Muffin GF
|$3.50
Gluten Free, buckwheat flour, coconut, cranberries, pecans, cinnamon, pineapple, carrots, apple, honey muffin. From Amy's Bread!
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.50
From Amy's Bread!
More about ING Cafe
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on an English Muffin
|$4.95
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheese, English Muffin
|$3.95
More about Veselka
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Muffins
|$3.00
More about Irving Farm New York
Irving Farm New York
224 W 79th St, New York
|Zucchini Muffin (Vegan)
|$4.25
|Blueberry Crumb Muffin
|$4.25
|Raspberry Crumble Muffin
|$4.25
More about Carrot Express NYC
Carrot Express NYC
18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK
|Blueberry Almond Muffin
|$4.95
|Decadent Carrot Muffin
|$4.95
|Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin
|$4.95
More about Empire Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Diner
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Carrot Walnut Muffin
|$5.00
whipped butter
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.73
|Cappuccino Muffin
|$4.73
|Chocolate Chip Muffin
|$4.73
More about Certe
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Muffin
|$3.00