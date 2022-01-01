Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve muffins

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Walnut Muffin$3.00
Chocolate Zucchini Muffin$3.00
Chocolate Banana Muffin$3.00
More about Hill and Bay
Item pic

 

Orwashers UES

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Carrot Muffin$4.00
Lightly spiced carrot cake muffins with a drizzle of icing on top. You won't miss the eggs or dairy in these moist and tender treats.
More about Orwashers UES
OneSeed image

 

OneSeed

111 Murray Street,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Love Lemon So Matcha Muffin$4.00
We use real Matcha powder from Harney & Sons combined with fresh lemon juice to get a sweet Matcha lemon flavor.
Oh So Orange Muffin$3.75
We fresh squeeze and zest oranges to get a real orange taste without any additives or concentrates.
More about OneSeed
Item pic

 

Modern Bread & Bagel

472 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sunflower Butter Banana Muffin (v)$5.18
Gluten Free, Vegan, Nut Free. Contains Soy.
Grainless Muffin Mix$8.99
More about Modern Bread & Bagel
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

H&H Bagels - UES

1551 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.2 (2201 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$3.80
More about H&H Bagels - UES
Item pic

 

Orwashers UWS

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Carrot Muffin$4.00
Lightly spiced carrot cake muffins with a drizzle of icing on top. You won't miss the eggs or dairy in these moist and tender treats.
More about Orwashers UWS
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Freshly Baked Jumbo Muffins$3.75
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
Three of Cups Restaurant image

 

Three of Cups Restaurant

150 Sullivan St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Buttermilk Muffin$4.50
More about Three of Cups Restaurant
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Finn's Bagels

477 10th Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Muffin$3.75
More about Finn's Bagels
KD image

 

KOSHER DELUXE

10 West 46TH ST, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ASSORTED MUFFINS & DANISHES$3.00
More about KOSHER DELUXE
Item pic

 

H&H Bagels - UWS

526 Columbus Ave., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Muffin$3.90
More about H&H Bagels - UWS
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Morning Glory Muffin GF$3.50
Gluten Free, buckwheat flour, coconut, cranberries, pecans, cinnamon, pineapple, carrots, apple, honey muffin. From Amy's Bread!
Blueberry Muffin$3.50
From Amy's Bread!
More about Pier i Cafe
Item pic

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on an English Muffin$4.95
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese, English Muffin$3.95
More about ING Cafe
Veselka image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins$3.00
More about Veselka
Item pic

 

Marie Blachère

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
MUFFIN$3.30
3+1 MUFFIN$9.90
More about Marie Blachère
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Zucchini Muffin (Vegan)$4.25
Blueberry Crumb Muffin$4.25
Raspberry Crumble Muffin$4.25
More about Irving Farm New York
Item pic

 

Carrot Express NYC

18 W 23RD ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Almond Muffin$4.95
Decadent Carrot Muffin$4.95
Pumpkin-Zuccini Muffin$4.95
More about Carrot Express NYC
Empire Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Walnut Muffin$5.00
whipped butter
More about Empire Diner
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$4.73
Cappuccino Muffin$4.73
Chocolate Chip Muffin$4.73
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Muffin$3.00
More about Certe
Item pic

 

Sant Ambroeus

1334 York Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Muffin$4.50
More about Sant Ambroeus
Consumer pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Perista Cafe

158 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4.5 (340 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffins$2.50
More about Perista Cafe

