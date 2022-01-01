Mushroom soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve mushroom soup
Fresca Bowl & Poke Make 5th Ave NY
261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101, New York
|Hungarian Mushroom Soup
|$6.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Cream Of Mushroom Soup
|$8.00
New England Clam Chowder, served with house made croutons
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|菌菇鸡汤面 Mushroom Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Seamore's Upper East Side
1270 3rd Avenue, New York
|Kombu Mushroom Soup
|$15.00
farro, paprika toast
