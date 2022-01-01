Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Item pic

 

Fresca Bowl & Poke Make 5th Ave NY

261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hungarian Mushroom Soup$6.00
More about Fresca Bowl & Poke Make 5th Ave NY
Pier i Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cream Of Mushroom Soup$8.00
New England Clam Chowder, served with house made croutons
More about Pier i Cafe
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
菌菇鸡汤面 Mushroom Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Item pic

 

Seamore's Upper East Side

1270 3rd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kombu Mushroom Soup$15.00
farro, paprika toast
Kombu Mushroom Soup$15.00
farro, paprika toast
More about Seamore's Upper East Side
Item pic

 

Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 184 Lexington Avenue

184 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hungarian Mushroom Soup$6.00
More about Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 184 Lexington Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Beef Soup

Steak Frites

Chocolate Cake

Caprese Sandwiches

Roast Duck

Kale Caesar Salad

Shrimp Fried Rice

Lamb Shanks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (576 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (268 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston