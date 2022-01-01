Mussels in New York
New York restaurants that serve mussels
PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rosemary's
18 Greenwich Avenue, New York
|Mussels in Brodo
|$17.00
white wine & herb broth, lemon
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Mussels
|$15.90
in a spicy fresh tomato sauce
Mercado
501 West 30th Street, New York
|Jose Andres Foods Galician Style Mussels
|$25.95
PIZZA • PASTA
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Mussels Red
|$13.00
P.E.I. mussels served with a spicy red tomato sauce
|Mussels White
|$12.00
P.E.I. mussels served with a garlic white wine sauce