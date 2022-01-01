Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve mussels

Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
PEI Mussels$18.00
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Rosemary's image

PASTA • SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rosemary's

18 Greenwich Avenue, New York

Avg 3.7 (1707 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels in Brodo$17.00
white wine & herb broth, lemon
More about Rosemary's
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussels$15.90
in a spicy fresh tomato sauce
More about Arco Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Mercado

501 West 30th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jose Andres Foods Galician Style Mussels$25.95
More about Mercado
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels Red$13.00
P.E.I. mussels served with a spicy red tomato sauce
Mussels White$12.00
P.E.I. mussels served with a garlic white wine sauce
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Curry Mussels & Clams$28.00
More about RedFarm

