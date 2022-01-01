Naan in New York
New York restaurants that serve naan
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Chote Nawab
115 Lexington Ave, New York
|Garlic Naan
|$5.50
Tandoor fired white flour garlic bread
|Plain Naan
|$4.50
Tandoor fired white flour bread.
SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN
Sahib
104 Lexington Ave, New York
|Butter Naan
|$4.95
Tandoor-fired white flour bread.
FLAMES INDIAN AROMA
165 East 106th street, New York
|GARLIC NAAN
|$4.50
|KEEMA NAAN
|$5.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Indian SummerHarlem
239 lenox Ave, New York
|Naan
|$3.00
World-famous white flour bread with choice of butter or without butter.
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
Bread stuffed with chopped fresh garlic and baked.
Spice Symphony
150 East 50th St, New York
|Garlic Naan
|$7.00
Fresh garlic topped naan.
|Tandoori Naan
|$6.00
Leavened white, hand stretched flat bread.
|Chili Cheese Naan
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • CURRY
Malai Marke
318 E 6th Street, New York
|Naan
|$4.25
Tandoor fired white bread.
SEAFOOD • FRIED RICE • CURRY
Dhaba
108 Lexington Ave, New York
|Chili and Onion Naan
|$5.50
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|Garlic Naan
|$6.00
|Garlic Multigrain Naan
|$8.00
|Plain Naan
|$5.00