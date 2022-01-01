Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve naan

Garlic Naan image

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Chote Nawab

115 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1964 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Naan$5.50
Tandoor fired white flour garlic bread
Plain Naan$4.50
Tandoor fired white flour bread.
More about Chote Nawab
Butter Naan image

SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Sahib

104 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (1492 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Naan$4.95
Tandoor-fired white flour bread.
More about Sahib
FLAMES INDIAN AROMA image

 

FLAMES INDIAN AROMA

165 East 106th street, New York

No reviews yet
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
GARLIC NAAN$4.50
KEEMA NAAN$5.95
More about FLAMES INDIAN AROMA
Indian Summer Harlem image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Indian SummerHarlem

239 lenox Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Naan$3.00
World-famous white flour bread with choice of butter or without butter.
Garlic Naan$4.00
Bread stuffed with chopped fresh garlic and baked.
More about Indian SummerHarlem
Consumer pic

 

Spice Symphony

150 East 50th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Naan$7.00
Fresh garlic topped naan.
Tandoori Naan$6.00
Leavened white, hand stretched flat bread.
Chili Cheese Naan$9.00
More about Spice Symphony
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CURRY

Malai Marke

318 E 6th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (2756 reviews)
Takeout
Naan$4.25
Tandoor fired white bread.
More about Malai Marke
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED RICE • CURRY

Dhaba

108 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (2293 reviews)
Takeout
Chili and Onion Naan$5.50
More about Dhaba
GupShup image

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$6.00
Garlic Multigrain Naan$8.00
Plain Naan$5.00
More about GupShup

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Yellow Curry

Tofu Salad

Lassi

Avocado Rolls

Chorizo Burritos

Nicoise Salad

Seaweed Salad

Thai Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1388 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (704 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston