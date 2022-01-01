Nachos in New York
New York restaurants that serve nachos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Nacho Libre
|$16.95
Corn tortillas, black beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
219 E 116th St, New York
|Bistec Nachos
|$13.95
Tampopo Ramen
1 Bennett Avenue, New York
|Spicy Miso Nachos
|$9.00
Tampopo's summer favorite is back for the season. Perfect with any beer! Spicy miso chicken over house made tortilla chips with Mexican blend cheese, pickled jalapeno, spicy mayo, corn, nori seaweed, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Toast Bar & Restaurant
3157 Broadway, NY
|Nachos
|$11.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, House Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos
**GF**
VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
12 saint marks pl, New york
|Nachos Supreme w/ Molida
|$15.00
Crispy unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our Beyondmeat ground molida, fresh avocado, Colombian beans, melted cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream & our mild spiced salsa roja. No Gluten Free
Mexi-Kosher NYC
100 West 83rd Street, New York
|Brisket Chili Nachos
|$18.00
|Mexi-KO Nachos
|Pulled Beef Nachos
|$20.00
SEAFOOD
Ed's Lobster Bar
155 Grand St, New York
|Lobster Nachos
|$20.00
Toro Loco NYC
15 Stone Street -, NY
|Nachos Toro Loco
|$15.00
three cheese blend, house pickled jalapeno & carrot, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla Chips Topped With Guacamole, Crema, Beans, And Queso Fundido
HOT DOGS
Crif Dogs
113 Saint Mark's Place, Manhattan
|Nacho Tots
|$10.00
Chili, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheese Sauce, Scallions, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeños
Spring Cafe - NYC
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Chips and Cashew Nacho Cheese
|$6.00
|Nacho Everyday Nachos
|$17.00
Cashew cheddar cheese, black bean, green onion, pico de gallo, guacamole, house made tofu sour cream.
Amor Loco
134 West 46th Street, New York
|Nachos Amor Loco
|$15.00
three cheese blend, house pickled jalapeno & carrot, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
LoLo's Seafood Shack
303 W 116th St, New York
|SHRIMP NACHOS
|$17.00
pico/pineapple salsa/garlic crema/cotija cheeese/ guacamole/ queso
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$18.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream
Molé Restaurant - West Village
57 Jane Street, New York
|NACHOS SUPREME
|$20.00
Our house-made chips smothered with cheese, topped with jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo, ground beef, black beans and guacamole.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|NACHOS GRANDE
|$15.00
Chili con carne, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.
Jackdaw
213 Second Avenue, New York
|Nachos
|$14.00
Tortilla Chips, Melted White Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Green Chile Sauce + Sour Cream.
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
660 amsterdam, manhattan
|Nachos
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, and guacamole. Topped with house salsa of choice.
The Flying Cock
497 third avenue, new york
|Bar Nachos
|$14.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream, add buffalo chicken for $3
PURE GRIT BBQ
36 Lexington Avenue, New York
|BBQ Nachos
|$16.00
Tortilla chips, queso, chopped impossible cut, baked beans, jalapenos, bbq sauce.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Nachos
|$14.00
Canyon Road
1470 1st Avenue, New York
|Three Cheese Nachos
|$12.25
monterey jack, white cheddar & mozzarella served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Loaded Nachos
|$18.90
Chili, sour cream, cheese sauce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
New York Burger Co.
470 W 23rd StNew York, New York
|Nacho Fries
|$8.95
Serves 2
Fries, Beef Chili, Cheese, Hot Peppers, Sour Cream, Chipotle Honey Sauce
Yasouvlaki
1568 3rd Ave, New York
|Greek Nachos
|$14.00
Fried Pita Chips w/ a Beef & Lamb Sauce- Feta Béchamel - Cherry Tomatoes - Red Onions- Scallions
