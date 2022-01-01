Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Libre$16.95
Corn tortillas, black beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream.
More about Hill and Bay
Hot Jalapeño Restaurant image

 

Hot Jalapeño Restaurant

219 E 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (92 reviews)
Fast Pay
Bistec Nachos$13.95
More about Hot Jalapeño Restaurant
Item pic

 

Tampopo Ramen

1 Bennett Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Miso Nachos$9.00
Tampopo's summer favorite is back for the season. Perfect with any beer! Spicy miso chicken over house made tortilla chips with Mexican blend cheese, pickled jalapeno, spicy mayo, corn, nori seaweed, scallions, and sesame seeds.
More about Tampopo Ramen
Item pic

 

Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos$11.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, House Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos
**GF**
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Item pic

 

VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies

12 saint marks pl, New york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos Supreme w/ Molida$15.00
Crispy unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our Beyondmeat ground molida, fresh avocado, Colombian beans, melted cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream & our mild spiced salsa roja. No Gluten Free
More about VSPOT: Latin Vegan Munchies
Banner pic

 

Mexi-Kosher NYC

100 West 83rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili Nachos$18.00
Mexi-KO Nachos
Pulled Beef Nachos$20.00
More about Mexi-Kosher NYC
Ed's Lobster Bar image

SEAFOOD

Ed's Lobster Bar

155 Grand St, New York

Avg 4 (1024 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Nachos$20.00
Lobster Nachos$20.00
More about Ed's Lobster Bar
Nachos Toro Loco image

 

Toro Loco NYC

15 Stone Street -, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Toro Loco$15.00
three cheese blend, house pickled jalapeno & carrot, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole
More about Toro Loco NYC
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$13.00
Tortilla Chips Topped With Guacamole, Crema, Beans, And Queso Fundido
More about Conmigo
Nachos image

 

Tacuba Cantina Mexicana

802 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$15.00
More about Tacuba Cantina Mexicana
Item pic

HOT DOGS

Crif Dogs

113 Saint Mark's Place, Manhattan

Avg 4 (411 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Tots$10.00
Chili, Avocado, Sour Cream, Cheese Sauce, Scallions, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeños
More about Crif Dogs
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips and Cashew Nacho Cheese$6.00
Nacho Everyday Nachos$17.00
Cashew cheddar cheese, black bean, green onion, pico de gallo, guacamole, house made tofu sour cream.
More about Spring Cafe - NYC
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos Grande$16.00
More about Anejo
Item pic

 

Amor Loco

134 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos Amor Loco$15.00
three cheese blend, house pickled jalapeno & carrot, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole
More about Amor Loco
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

LoLo's Seafood Shack

303 W 116th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SHRIMP NACHOS$17.00
pico/pineapple salsa/garlic crema/cotija cheeese/ guacamole/ queso
More about LoLo's Seafood Shack
Buffalo Chicken Nachos image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$18.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream
More about The Horny Ram
Tuttles image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN

Tuttles

735 2nd, New York

Avg 3.9 (393 reviews)
Chef's Chili Nachos$15.75
More about Tuttles
Banner pic

 

Molé Restaurant - West Village

57 Jane Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NACHOS SUPREME$20.00
Our house-made chips smothered with cheese, topped with jalapeño, sour cream, pico de gallo, ground beef, black beans and guacamole.
More about Molé Restaurant - West Village
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NACHOS GRANDE$15.00
Chili con carne, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.
NACHOS GRANDE$15.00
Chili con carne, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.
More about The Viand
Item pic

 

Jackdaw

213 Second Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$14.00
Tortilla Chips, Melted White Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Green Chile Sauce + Sour Cream.
More about Jackdaw
Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave image

 

Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave

660 amsterdam, manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, and guacamole. Topped with house salsa of choice.
More about Izzy's - 660 Amsterdam Ave
Bar Nachos image

 

The Flying Cock

497 third avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bar Nachos$14.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream, add buffalo chicken for $3
More about The Flying Cock
Consumer pic

 

PURE GRIT BBQ

36 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Nachos$16.00
Tortilla chips, queso, chopped impossible cut, baked beans, jalapenos, bbq sauce.
More about PURE GRIT BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Amy Fontaine’s

922 3rd Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Nachos Fontaine$18.00
More about Amy Fontaine’s
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$14.00
More about Coppelia
Canyon Road image

 

Canyon Road

1470 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Three Cheese Nachos$12.25
monterey jack, white cheddar & mozzarella served with guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
More about Canyon Road
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loaded Nachos$18.90
Chili, sour cream, cheese sauce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Burger Co.

470 W 23rd StNew York, New York

Avg 4.2 (1766 reviews)
Nacho Fries$8.95
Serves 2
Fries, Beef Chili, Cheese, Hot Peppers, Sour Cream, Chipotle Honey Sauce
More about New York Burger Co.
Main pic

 

Yasouvlaki

1568 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Nachos$14.00
Fried Pita Chips w/ a Beef & Lamb Sauce- Feta Béchamel - Cherry Tomatoes - Red Onions- Scallions
More about Yasouvlaki
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Golden Diner

123 Madison St, New York

Avg 4.8 (2262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Nacho Cheese$17.00
cashew nacho "cheese" with blue and white corn nixtamal chips topped with fermented black beans, pico, home-pickled jalapenos, cilantro, and vegan sour cream. (gluten free)
More about Golden Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Cheese Pizza

Clams

Chocolate Croissants

Chicken Fried Rice

Cheese Enchiladas

Soba Noodles

Salmon Salad

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston