Naruto in New York
New York restaurants that serve naruto
Tenzan MIdtown
988 2nd ave, New York
|6 Pieces Spicy Yellowtail Naruto
|$17.50
Chopped yellowtail mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No Rice
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Salmon Naruto
|$18.00
Sliced salmon wrapped in cucumber strip. Salmon caviar on top
Tenzan Columbus Ave
285 Columbus Avenue, New York
|6 Pieces Salmon Naruto
|$18.50
Salmon, avocado and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No rice
|6 Pieces Tuna Naruto
|$18.50
Tuna, avocado and flying roe wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No rice
|Ocean Naruto
|$22.50
King salmon, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, baby yellowtail and wrapped asparagus & jalapeno, with thinly cucumber.