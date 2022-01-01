Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naruto in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve naruto

Tenzan MIdtown

988 2nd ave, New York

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
6 Pieces Spicy Yellowtail Naruto$17.50
Chopped yellowtail mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No Rice
More about Tenzan MIdtown
Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Naruto$18.00
Sliced salmon wrapped in cucumber strip. Salmon caviar on top
More about Nare Sushi
Tenzan Columbus Ave

285 Columbus Avenue, New York

Takeout
6 Pieces Salmon Naruto$18.50
Salmon, avocado and tobiko wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No rice
6 Pieces Tuna Naruto$18.50
Tuna, avocado and flying roe wrapped with thinly peeled cucumber. No rice
Ocean Naruto$22.50
King salmon, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white tuna, baby yellowtail and wrapped asparagus & jalapeno, with thinly cucumber.
More about Tenzan Columbus Ave

