Noodle bowls in New York

SVK
89 Washington St, New York
|BB NOODLE BOWL
|$13.00
Rice Noodle, Sous Vide Chicken, Roasted Mushroom, Sliced Egg, Bean Sprout, Roasted Broccoli, Peanuts, Asian-Sesame Dressing
|BB SPICY NOODLE BOWL
|$14.00
Rice noodles, Harvest Blend Greens, Chicken, Grape Tomato, Kimchi, Roasted Mushroom, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot, Wasabi-Ginger Ponzu
Pier i Cafe
500 W 70th St, New York
|Shrimp Noodle Bowl
|$18.00
grilled marinated shrimp, on a bed of chilled rice noodles, fresh ginger, scallions, carrots, cabbage, bell peppers, toasted sesame seeds, tamari citrus dressing
ING Cafe
1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York
|Chilled Ramen Noodle Bowl
|$9.45
red peppers, purple cabbage, scallion, carrot, roasted sesame seeds, miso dressing