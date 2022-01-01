Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Item pic

 

SVK

89 Washington St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BB NOODLE BOWL$13.00
Rice Noodle, Sous Vide Chicken, Roasted Mushroom, Sliced Egg, Bean Sprout, Roasted Broccoli, Peanuts, Asian-Sesame Dressing
BB SPICY NOODLE BOWL$14.00
Rice noodles, Harvest Blend Greens, Chicken, Grape Tomato, Kimchi, Roasted Mushroom, Cucumber, Pickled Carrot, Wasabi-Ginger Ponzu
More about SVK
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Pier i Cafe

500 W 70th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Noodle Bowl$18.00
grilled marinated shrimp, on a bed of chilled rice noodles, fresh ginger, scallions, carrots, cabbage, bell peppers, toasted sesame seeds, tamari citrus dressing
More about Pier i Cafe
Item pic

 

ING Cafe

1133 Ave of the Americas, New York, NY 10036, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chilled Ramen Noodle Bowl$9.45
red peppers, purple cabbage, scallion, carrot, roasted sesame seeds, miso dressing
More about ING Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BOWL CHICKEN NOODLE$9.75
BOWL CHICKEN NOODLE$9.75
More about The Viand

