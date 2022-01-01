Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Mala Project

41 West 46th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
More about Mala Project
Thank You Come Again image

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Thank You Come Again
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

WU & NUSSBAUM

2897 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面$15.95
More about WU & NUSSBAUM
Zabar’s image

BAGELS

Zabar’s

2245 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.2 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Zabar’s
Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NS-3 Duck Noodle Soup$17.95
Choice of noodles with roasted duck, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup$15.95
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

 

Yaso - Mercer St

289 Mercer St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plain Noodle Soup$6.99
Plain Noodle Soup
More about Yaso - Mercer St
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片 image

 

Silky Kitchen Times Square

138 W. 46th street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片$14.88
More about Silky Kitchen Times Square
Item pic

 

Mala Project

122 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
More about Mala Project
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup$5.75
Angel Hair Rice Noodles With sliced Mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Scallions, And Chicken
More about West Side Wok
Item pic

 

The Tang

920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tang's Herbal Chicken Noodle Soup$17.00
6-hr simmered chicken soup cooked with assorted Chinese
medicines, comes with whole chicken thigh
Braised Beef Noodles Soup$17.00
Braised beef shanks cooked with chili bean paste, star anise, and
Sichuan style spices, topped with Shanghai cabbage and soft
boiled egg
Oxtail Beef Noodle Soup$17.00
6-hr simmered beef bone soup cooked with Angus oxtail, topped
with goji and pea sprouts
More about The Tang
Item pic

 

Mala Project

245 E 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
Rice noodles soup with spicy braised beef and pickled vegetables. A perfect comfort food.
More about Mala Project
Pro Thai image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.95
With roasted pork, fried skin wonton and bock choi on the top with bean sprouts, scallions and cilantro.
More about Pro Thai
Item pic

 

Silky Kitchen - Long Island City

3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片$14.88
More about Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
Item pic

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLEAR BROTH NOODLE SOUP$15.00
Shrimp ball, ground pork, bean sprout & bok choy, topped with crispy pork & boiled egg. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP$15.00
Thin rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, roasted pork & pork rind, ground pork, shrimp ball, beansprout, slice string bean, garlic, ground peanut, lime juice, chili paste in spicy clear broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
GLASS NOODLE SOUP$8.00
Traditional clear Thai broth served with tofu, bean thread noodles, fried garlic, ginger & mixed vegetables.
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup$15.95
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

 

Peppercorn Station 青花椒

66 w 39th st, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
红烧牛肉面 Braised Beef Noodle Soup$15.00
菌菇鸡汤面 Mushroom Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
More about Peppercorn Station 青花椒
Item pic

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
云吞汤面 Wonton Noodle Soup$13.00
More about Hey Yuet
Chicken Noodle Soup image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
Chicken Noodle Soup - 1qt Frozen$16.00
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
More about Veselka
Item pic

 

Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street

137 E 13th St,, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片$14.88
More about Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho (noodle soup)$12.95
More about Mama's Cupboard
Item pic

 

Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ho Fun Noodle Soup (V, GF)$11.00
Wide rice noodles and Chinese greens in roasted vegetable broth, garnished with scallion and cilantro. Vegan and Gluten Free.
More about Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chiang Mai Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
Tender beef chunks, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, slowly simmered in a flavorful & aromatic Thai herb broth
More about Spice Thai
Consumer pic

 

LumLum

404 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TOM YOM NOODLE SOUP$18.00
spicy tom yum broth soup with glass noodles with mixed seafood
More about LumLum
Item pic

DIM SUM

Uluh

152A 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Noodle Soup$16.00
Vegetarian
More about Uluh

Map

Map

