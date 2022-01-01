Noodle soup in New York
New York restaurants that serve noodle soup
Mala Project
41 West 46th Street, New York
|Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon
|$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$15.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
WU & NUSSBAUM
2897 Broadway, New York
|Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面
|$15.95
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|NS-3 Duck Noodle Soup
|$17.95
Choice of noodles with roasted duck, bean sprout, cilantro, scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Yaso - Mercer St
289 Mercer St, New York
|Plain Noodle Soup
|$6.99
Plain Noodle Soup
Silky Kitchen Times Square
138 W. 46th street, New York
|S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片
|$14.88
Mala Project
122 1st Avenue, New York
|Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Tendon
|$15.00
Savory Rice Noodle Soup, With Braised Beef Tendon and Pickled Vegetables, Chili Oil on the Side. A Perfect Comfort Food
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.75
Angel Hair Rice Noodles With sliced Mushrooms, bamboo shoots, Scallions, And Chicken
The Tang
920 Amsterdam Avenue, Manhattan
|Tang's Herbal Chicken Noodle Soup
|$17.00
6-hr simmered chicken soup cooked with assorted Chinese
medicines, comes with whole chicken thigh
|Braised Beef Noodles Soup
|$17.00
Braised beef shanks cooked with chili bean paste, star anise, and
Sichuan style spices, topped with Shanghai cabbage and soft
boiled egg
|Oxtail Beef Noodle Soup
|$17.00
6-hr simmered beef bone soup cooked with Angus oxtail, topped
with goji and pea sprouts
Mala Project
245 E 53rd Street, New York
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Rice noodles soup with spicy braised beef and pickled vegetables. A perfect comfort food.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$13.95
With roasted pork, fried skin wonton and bock choi on the top with bean sprouts, scallions and cilantro.
Silky Kitchen - Long Island City
3002 39th ave retail space 1, Long island city
|S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片
|$14.88
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|CLEAR BROTH NOODLE SOUP
|$15.00
Shrimp ball, ground pork, bean sprout & bok choy, topped with crispy pork & boiled egg. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
|TOM YUM NOODLE SOUP
|$15.00
Thin rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout, roasted pork & pork rind, ground pork, shrimp ball, beansprout, slice string bean, garlic, ground peanut, lime juice, chili paste in spicy clear broth. (Choice of noodle: Flat noodle, thin rice noodle, egg noodle or vermicelli noodle)
|GLASS NOODLE SOUP
|$8.00
Traditional clear Thai broth served with tofu, bean thread noodles, fried garlic, ginger & mixed vegetables.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|NS-2 Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.95
Choice of noodles in stewed beef, beef, beef balls, bean sprout, cilantro, and scallion in dark broth. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
66 w 39th st, New York
|红烧牛肉面 Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$15.00
|菌菇鸡汤面 Mushroom Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Chicken Noodle Soup
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
|Chicken Noodle Soup - 1qt Frozen
|$16.00
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles
Silky Kitchen - E. 13th Street
137 E 13th St,, New York
|S13 Hot & Sour Fish Soup Noodle 酸汤鱼片
|$14.88
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Ho Fun Noodle Soup (V, GF)
|$11.00
Wide rice noodles and Chinese greens in roasted vegetable broth, garnished with scallion and cilantro. Vegan and Gluten Free.
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Chiang Mai Beef Noodle Soup
|$18.00
Tender beef chunks, Chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, slowly simmered in a flavorful & aromatic Thai herb broth
LumLum
404 West 49th Street, New York
|TOM YOM NOODLE SOUP
|$18.00
spicy tom yum broth soup with glass noodles with mixed seafood