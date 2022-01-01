Omelettes in New York
New York restaurants that serve omelettes
Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK
|Omelette
|$20.00
Comté Cheese, Ham, Mushroom, Served with Mesclun Salad & Toast
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Vegetarian Omelette
|$15.00
Broccoli, cauliflower, tomato, mushroom
Community Food and Juice
50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan
|Scallion and Swiss Omelette
|$17.00
hash browns, rye toast
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Farm Egg Omelette
|$17.00
Market veggies, avocado, potato hash, and toast.
PLANTA Queen
15 W 27th Street, New York
|Truffled Omelette*
|$20.95
avocado, shaved hearts of palm, truffle soy
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Western - Cheese Omelette
|$18.00
Ham, Green Peppers, Spanish Onions, Aged Vermont Cheddar, Home Fries
|Veggie Cheese Omelette
|$18.00
EL Castillo de Jagua
113 Rivington Street, Manhattan
|Bacon Omelette Breakfast
|$6.00
|Western Omelette Breakfast
|$6.50
|Onion and Peppers Omelette Breakfast
|$5.00
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Mediteranean Omelette
|$12.00
Feta & Tomato. Served with kasha, potato pancake, or tomato and challah bread or toast
|Omelette
|$10.00
Served with kasha, potato pancake, or tomato and challah bread or toast
|Western Omelette
|$12.00
Bell Peppers, Onions, and Ham. Served with kasha, potato pancake and challah bread or toast
Tsukimi
228 E 10th St, New York
|Dashi Omelette with Truffles
|$15.00
Japanese style egg omelette with winter Périgord truffle shavings (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|HERBS DE PROVENCE OMELETTE
|$18.00
Shittake, goat cheese, asparagus and herbs de provence. Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
|THE VEGETABLE GARDEN OMELETTE
|$18.00
broccoli, onion, peppers, spinach, mushroom.
Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
|WESTERN OMELETTE
|$17.00
Apple-smoked ham, onion and pepper. Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Banh mi: Onion omelette
|$12.00
Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French
baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and
spicy mayonnaise. Add fried egg 2
JoJu
555 5th Ave, New York
|Scallion Omelette Summer Rolls
|$6.95
2 rolls with scallion egg omelette, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, rice noodles, daikon & carrots, and cilantro.***Served with peanut sauce***
Friedman's
130 West 72nd, new york city
|Farm Egg Omelette
|$17.00
Market veggies, avocado, potato hash, and whole wheat toast.
Nice Matin
201 W 79th St, New York
|Avocado Omelette
|$19.00
three egg French omelette stuffed with avocado, cheddar cheese & chives with potatoes, salad & grain toast
|Brie Omelette
|$20.00
three egg French omelette stuffed with brie cheese, bacon & fines herbs with potatoes, salad & grain toast
|Goat Cheese Omelette
|$18.00
three egg French omelette stuffed with goat cheese, roasted peppers & basil with potatoes, salad & grain toast
Coppelia
207 West 14th St, New York
|Omelette Coppelia
|$10.00
|Omelette
|$11.00
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Lyonnaise Omelette
|$19.00
|Florentine Omelette
|$18.00
|Classique Omelette
|$17.00
Empire Diner
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK
|Empire Omelette
|$18.00
fine herbs, boursin cheese, fingerling potatoes, multi-grain toast
Friend of a Farmer
77 Irving Place, New York
|COUNTRY OMELETTE
|$18.00
Bacon, onion, potatoes & cheddar cheese served with home fries
Claudette
24 5th Avenue, New York
|Wild Mushroom Omelette
|$19.00
herb sautéed mushrooms, garlic, goat cheese
Gracie Mews Diner
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Riviera Omelette
|$16.80
Goat cheese, spinach, portobella mushroom.
|California Omelette
|$16.80
Mushrooms, avocado, cheddar cheese.
|Gracie Omelette
|$16.80
Artichoke, sun-dried tomato, mushroom, swiss cheese.
Certe
20 West 55th Street, New York
|Fluffy Omelette Platter
|$8.75
Your Way. Whites or Regular. with Home Fries & Toast
Golden Diner
123 Madison St, New York
|Golden Omelette
|$14.00
add up to 3 mix-ins of your choice, served with home fries and choice of toast