Omelettes in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve omelettes

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

355 GREENWICH ST, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Omelette$20.00
Comté Cheese, Ham, Mushroom, Served with Mesclun Salad & Toast
More about Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Omelette$15.00
Broccoli, cauliflower, tomato, mushroom
More about The Ellington
Toast Bar & Restaurant

3157 Broadway, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Custom Omelette$14.00
More about Toast Bar & Restaurant
Community Food and Juice

50 West 72nd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallion and Swiss Omelette$17.00
hash browns, rye toast
More about Community Food and Juice
Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Farm Egg Omelette$19.00
More about Friedman's
Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Farm Egg Omelette$17.00
Market veggies, avocado, potato hash, and toast.
More about Friedmans West
PLANTA Queen

15 W 27th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffled Omelette*$20.95
avocado, shaved hearts of palm, truffle soy
More about PLANTA Queen
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Western - Cheese Omelette$18.00
Ham, Green Peppers, Spanish Onions, Aged Vermont Cheddar, Home Fries
Veggie Cheese Omelette$18.00
More about Jacob's Pickles
EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bacon Omelette Breakfast$6.00
Western Omelette Breakfast$6.50
Onion and Peppers Omelette Breakfast$5.00
More about EL Castillo de Jagua
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Mediteranean Omelette$12.00
Feta & Tomato. Served with kasha, potato pancake, or tomato and challah bread or toast
Omelette$10.00
Served with kasha, potato pancake, or tomato and challah bread or toast
Western Omelette$12.00
Bell Peppers, Onions, and Ham. Served with kasha, potato pancake and challah bread or toast
More about Veselka
Tsukimi

228 E 10th St, New York

Avg 4.9 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Dashi Omelette with Truffles$15.00
Japanese style egg omelette with winter Périgord truffle shavings (no substitutions or special requests at this time)
More about Tsukimi
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HERBS DE PROVENCE OMELETTE$18.00
Shittake, goat cheese, asparagus and herbs de provence. Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
THE VEGETABLE GARDEN OMELETTE$18.00
broccoli, onion, peppers, spinach, mushroom.
Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
WESTERN OMELETTE$17.00
Apple-smoked ham, onion and pepper. Served with hashbrowns, toast and homemade jam.
More about The Viand
PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banh mi: Onion omelette$12.00
Vietnamese sandwich on toasted French
baguette with pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro and
spicy mayonnaise. Add fried egg 2
More about PLUM
JoJu

555 5th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallion Omelette Summer Rolls$6.95
2 rolls with scallion egg omelette, lettuce, purple cabbage, cucumber, rice noodles, daikon & carrots, and cilantro.***Served with peanut sauce***
***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
More about JoJu
Friedman's

130 West 72nd, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Farm Egg Omelette$17.00
Market veggies, avocado, potato hash, and whole wheat toast.
More about Friedman's
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nice Matin

201 W 79th St, New York

Avg 3.8 (992 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Omelette$19.00
three egg French omelette stuffed with avocado, cheddar cheese & chives with potatoes, salad & grain toast
Brie Omelette$20.00
three egg French omelette stuffed with brie cheese, bacon & fines herbs with potatoes, salad & grain toast
Goat Cheese Omelette$18.00
three egg French omelette stuffed with goat cheese, roasted peppers & basil with potatoes, salad & grain toast
More about Nice Matin
LumLum

404 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRISPY CRAB OMELETTE$24.00
More about LumLum
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Coppelia

207 West 14th St, New York

Avg 4.2 (2196 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Omelette Coppelia$10.00
Omelette$11.00
More about Coppelia
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lyonnaise Omelette$19.00
Florentine Omelette$18.00
Classique Omelette$17.00
More about Maison Pickle
Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Japanese Omelette$5.00
More about Nare Sushi
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Diner

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK

Avg 4.7 (423 reviews)
Takeout
Empire Omelette$18.00
fine herbs, boursin cheese, fingerling potatoes, multi-grain toast
More about Empire Diner
Friend of a Farmer

77 Irving Place, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
COUNTRY OMELETTE$18.00
Bacon, onion, potatoes & cheddar cheese served with home fries
More about Friend of a Farmer
FRENCH FRIES

Claudette

24 5th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (4089 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Mushroom Omelette$19.00
herb sautéed mushrooms, garlic, goat cheese
More about Claudette
Gracie Mews Diner

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Riviera Omelette$16.80
Goat cheese, spinach, portobella mushroom.
California Omelette$16.80
Mushrooms, avocado, cheddar cheese.
Gracie Omelette$16.80
Artichoke, sun-dried tomato, mushroom, swiss cheese.
More about Gracie Mews Diner
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Fluffy Omelette Platter$8.75
Your Way. Whites or Regular. with Home Fries & Toast
More about Certe
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Golden Diner

123 Madison St, New York

Avg 4.8 (2262 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Golden Omelette$14.00
add up to 3 mix-ins of your choice, served with home fries and choice of toast
More about Golden Diner
Friedmans - Edison Hotel

228 West 47 Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Omelette$19.00
More about Friedmans - Edison Hotel

