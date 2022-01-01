Pad see in New York
New York restaurants that serve pad see
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|L-13 Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|N-2 Pad See Ew
|$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Thai Terminal
349 E 12th Street, New York
|Pad See Ew Noodle
|$13.95
A popular Thai-style stir-fried flat noodle, asian broccoli and egg in sweet soy sauce.
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Pad See Ew - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Gluten free.
|Pad See Ew
|$13.95
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Gluten free.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|N-2 Pad See Ew
|$14.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|L-8 Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Pad See Ew
flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, eggs
LumLum
404 West 49th Street, New York
|PAD SEE EW
|$16.00
broad rice noodles with sweet black bean sauce, egg, and gailan
NOODLES
The Tyger
1 Howard St, New York
|Pad See Ew
|$18.00
Crispy Tofu, Chinese Broccoli, Sweet Soy (ve)