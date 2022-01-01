Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad see in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pad see

N-2 Pad See Ew image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L-13 Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-2 Pad See Ew$13.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Thai Terminal image

 

Thai Terminal

349 E 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad See Ew Noodle$13.95
A popular Thai-style stir-fried flat noodle, asian broccoli and egg in sweet soy sauce.
More about Thai Terminal
Pad See Ew - Lunch Special image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Pad See Ew - Lunch Special$10.95
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Gluten free.
Pad See Ew$13.95
Broad noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with thick soy sauce. Gluten free.
More about Pro Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
N-2 Pad See Ew$14.95
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-8 Pad See Ew
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli in sweet soy sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad See Ew
flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, eggs
More about Sabai Thai
Consumer pic

 

LumLum

404 West 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PAD SEE EW$16.00
broad rice noodles with sweet black bean sauce, egg, and gailan
More about LumLum
Pad See Ew image

NOODLES

The Tyger

1 Howard St, New York

Avg 4.5 (3247 reviews)
Pad See Ew$18.00
Crispy Tofu, Chinese Broccoli, Sweet Soy (ve)
More about The Tyger

