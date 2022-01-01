Pad thai in New York
New York restaurants that serve pad thai
The Butcher's Daughter
581 Hudson St, New York
|Pad Thai Noodle
|$19.00
RICE NOODLE | SWEET SOY | TURMERIC TOFU SCRAMBLE | CARROT-CUCUMBER SLAW | PEANUT | SESAME | LIME (N)(S)(V)(GF)
Thank You Come Again
601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
fresh rice stick noodles, egg, turnips, bean sprouts, & peanuts
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|N-1 Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|L-12 Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
The Butcher's Daughter
19 Kenmare St, New York
|Pad Thai Noodle
|$19.00
Thai Terminal
349 E 12th Street, New York
|Pad Thai Noodle
|$13.95
Famous Thai stir-fried rice noodles, scallion, bean sprout, peanut and egg.
West Side Wok
691 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Lunch Pad Thai
|$15.45
Available Monday – Thursday 11:30AM – 3:30PM
|Pad Thai
|$22.45
Flat Rice Noodles and Sliced White Meat Chicken In Thai sauce Garnished Sprouts with Peanuts and a Wedge of Lime
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.
|Pad Thai - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.
|Pad Thai
Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.
Thai Hot Box
1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK
|PAD THAI
|$15.00
Stir fried thin rice noodles, egg, peanut, shallot, bean sprout, chive, egg, sweet radish & bean curd.
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|L Pad Thai
|$9.50
|Pad Thai Entree
|$13.00
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.
|Pad Thai Seafood Yummy Special
|$22.00
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprouts and scallions with shrimps, scallops, mussels, squid and crushed peanuts.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|L-7 Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|N-1 Pad Thai
|$14.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
With rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
|Pad Thai Spring Roll
|$8.50
Cabbage, tofu, peanuts, sweet radish, vermicelli, tamarind with sriracha cream sauce
|(L) Pad Thai
|$12.00
With rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Pad Thai Gai Yang
|$26.00
grilled chicken, rice noodles, scallions, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts
|Pad Thai
rice noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts
Spice Thai
435 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Pad Thai
|$15.00
Rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
|Zucchini Pad Thai
|$19.00
Shrimp & Chicken, egg, scallion, peanut, bean sprouts, and sweet radish
|Pad Thai Spring Roll
|$8.50
Cabbage, tofu, peanuts, sweet radish, vermicelli, tamarind with sriracha cream sauce
Soothr
204 East 13th street, New York
|Pad Thai Shirmp
|$16.00