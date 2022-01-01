Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pad thai

The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • TAPAS

The Butcher's Daughter

581 Hudson St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pad Thai Noodle$19.00
RICE NOODLE | SWEET SOY | TURMERIC TOFU SCRAMBLE | CARROT-CUCUMBER SLAW | PEANUT | SESAME | LIME (N)(S)(V)(GF)
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Pad Thai image

 

Thank You Come Again

601 Lexington Ave Kiosk 7, NYC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$15.00
fresh rice stick noodles, egg, turnips, bean sprouts, & peanuts
Pad Thai$15.00
More about Thank You Come Again
N-1 Pad Thai image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
N-1 Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
L-12 Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
The Butcher's Daughter image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

The Butcher's Daughter

19 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.6 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai Noodle$19.00
More about The Butcher's Daughter
Thai Terminal image

 

Thai Terminal

349 E 12th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai Noodle$13.95
Famous Thai stir-fried rice noodles, scallion, bean sprout, peanut and egg.
More about Thai Terminal
West Side Wok image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

West Side Wok

691 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Pad Thai$15.45
Available Monday – Thursday 11:30AM – 3:30PM
Pad Thai$22.45
Flat Rice Noodles and Sliced White Meat Chicken In Thai sauce Garnished Sprouts with Peanuts and a Wedge of Lime
More about West Side Wok
Pad Thai image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$13.95
Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.
Pad Thai - Lunch Special$10.95
Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, beansprouts, scallions, red onion, bean curd, egg and peanuts. Gluten free.
More about Pro Thai
PAD THAI image

 

Thai Hot Box

1598 3RD AVENUE, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAD THAI$15.00
Stir fried thin rice noodles, egg, peanut, shallot, bean sprout, chive, egg, sweet radish & bean curd.
More about Thai Hot Box
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Pad Thai$9.50
Pad Thai Entree$13.00
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprouts, scallions and crushed peanuts.
Pad Thai Seafood Yummy Special$22.00
Stir fried rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprouts and scallions with shrimps, scallops, mussels, squid and crushed peanuts.
More about Yummy Thai
Item pic

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
L-7 Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
N-1 Pad Thai$14.95
Thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, tofu, bean sprout, and peanut in sweet tamarind sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Pad Thai image

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$15.00
With rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
Pad Thai Spring Roll$8.50
Cabbage, tofu, peanuts, sweet radish, vermicelli, tamarind with sriracha cream sauce
(L) Pad Thai$12.00
With rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai Gai Yang$26.00
grilled chicken, rice noodles, scallions, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts
Pad Thai
rice noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, bean sprouts
More about Sabai Thai
Pad Thai image

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles, egg, peanut, radish, bean sprout and scallion
Zucchini Pad Thai$19.00
Shrimp & Chicken, egg, scallion, peanut, bean sprouts, and sweet radish
Pad Thai Spring Roll$8.50
Cabbage, tofu, peanuts, sweet radish, vermicelli, tamarind with sriracha cream sauce
More about Spice Thai
Soothr image

NOODLES

Soothr

204 East 13th street, New York

Avg 4.9 (2264 reviews)
Pad Thai Shirmp$16.00
More about Soothr

