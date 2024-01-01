Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad woon sen in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve pad woon sen

Malinee

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L- Pad Woon Sen$0.00
Glass noodles, egg, scallion, onion, tomato, and napa cabbage in light brown sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Pad Woon Sen$13.95
Glass noodles, egg, scallion, onion, tomato, napa cabbage in light brown sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malinee
Senn Thai Comfort Food

452 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAD WOON SEN$0.00
Stir-fried glass noodle, cabbage, celery, egg, tomato, scallion,
Bean sprout , tofu crouton with house sauce.
More about Senn Thai Comfort Food
NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pad Woon Sen Entree$15.00
Sautéed glass noodle with egg, scallions, carrot, cabbage and celery.
More about Yummy Thai

