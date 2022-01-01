Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panang curry in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve panang curry

Malii Thai (East Harlem) image

 

Malii Thai (East Harlem)

2028 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L-9 Panang Curry
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-3 Panang Curry$13.95
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Thai (East Harlem)
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Pro Thai

1575 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Panang Curry$13.95
Smooth and creamy Thai Red Curry sauce with pineapple, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with a coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
Panang Curry - Lunch Special$10.95
Smooth and creamy Thai Red Curry sauce with pineapple, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with a coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
More about Pro Thai
Item pic

NOODLES

Yummy Thai

4959 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.4 (908 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Panang Curry$9.50
Panang Curry Entree$13.00
An indian-inspired curry with string beans, carrots and pineapples in coconut milk cream. Spicy.
More about Yummy Thai
b0f78f63-db2c-4a6b-a2b7-6f678179ebed image

 

Malii Gramercy

391 2nd ave, NY

No reviews yet
Takeout
L-5 Panang Curry
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
C-2 Panang Curry$14.95
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
More about Malii Gramercy
Item pic

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry Rice$18.00
White meat chicken breast slowed cooked in creamy
coconut milk and spicy Panang curry paste served
with jasmine rice and sunny side up egg. Gluten-free
More about PLUM
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

1479 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$15.00
Blended taste of sweet, medium spice and little salty curry w/ string beans and lime leaf
(L) Panang Curry$12.00
Blended taste of sweet, medium spicy and little salty curry with string beans and lime leaf
More about Spice Thai
Item pic

 

Spice Thai

435 Amsterdam Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Curry$15.00
Blended taste of sweet, medium spicy and little salty curry with string beans and lime leaf
(L) Panang Curry$12.00
Blended taste of sweet, medium spicy and little salty curry with string beans and lime leaf
More about Spice Thai

