Panang curry in New York

Malii Thai (East Harlem)
2028 2nd Ave, New York
|L-9 Panang Curry
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|C-3 Panang Curry
|$13.95
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
Pro Thai
1575 Lexington Ave, New York
|Panang Curry
|$13.95
Smooth and creamy Thai Red Curry sauce with pineapple, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with a coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
|Panang Curry - Lunch Special
|$10.95
Smooth and creamy Thai Red Curry sauce with pineapple, kaffir lime leaves, string beans with a coconut milk. Served with jasmine rice. Spicy. Gluten free.
Yummy Thai
4959 Broadway, New York
|L Panang Curry
|$9.50
|Panang Curry Entree
|$13.00
An indian-inspired curry with string beans, carrots and pineapples in coconut milk cream. Spicy.
Malii Gramercy
391 2nd ave, NY
|L-5 Panang Curry
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
|C-2 Panang Curry
|$14.95
String bean, carrot, bell pepper, and lime leaf in Panang curry sauce. **If you need plastic utensils, please request.**
PLUM
210 West 94th Street, Manhattan
|Panang Curry Rice
|$18.00
White meat chicken breast slowed cooked in creamy
coconut milk and spicy Panang curry paste served
with jasmine rice and sunny side up egg. Gluten-free
Spice Thai
1479 1st Avenue, New York
|Panang Curry
|$15.00
Blended taste of sweet, medium spice and little salty curry w/ string beans and lime leaf
|(L) Panang Curry
|$12.00
Blended taste of sweet, medium spicy and little salty curry with string beans and lime leaf