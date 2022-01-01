Paratha in New York
New York restaurants that serve paratha
Masala Times - Greenwich Village
194 Bleecker St, New York
|Paratha
|$3.00
Flat bread
Spice Symphony
150 East 50th St, New York
|Mint Paratha
|$8.00
Dried mint sprinkled, whole wheat bread.
|Paneer Paratha
|$8.00
|Aloo Paratha
|$8.00
Whole wheat bread choice of filling spiced potato or spiced paneer.
GupShup
115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK
|OMLETTE PARATHA
|$15.00
|GURDA KALEJI WITH PARATHA
|$22.00
|Laccha Paratha Butter
|$5.00