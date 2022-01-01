Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve paratha

Item pic

 

Masala Times - Greenwich Village

194 Bleecker St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paratha$3.00
Flat bread
More about Masala Times - Greenwich Village
Consumer pic

 

Spice Symphony

150 East 50th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mint Paratha$8.00
Dried mint sprinkled, whole wheat bread.
Paneer Paratha$8.00
Aloo Paratha$8.00
Whole wheat bread choice of filling spiced potato or spiced paneer.
More about Spice Symphony
Laccha Paratha Butter image

 

GupShup

115 E 18 STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
OMLETTE PARATHA$15.00
GURDA KALEJI WITH PARATHA$22.00
Laccha Paratha Butter$5.00
More about GupShup

