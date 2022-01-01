Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parrilla in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve parrilla

El Castillo de Jagua 2

521 Grand Street, New York

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ensalada de Pechuga a la Parrilla$11.00
More about El Castillo de Jagua 2
EL Castillo de Jagua

113 Rivington Street, Manhattan

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ensalada de Pechuga a la Parrilla$11.00
Chuletas a la Parrilla$12.00
More about EL Castillo de Jagua

