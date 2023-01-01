Pasta salad in New York
New York restaurants that serve pasta salad
PIZZA
Roey's
1 Perry Street, New York
|Pasta Salad
|$18.00
radiatore pasta, corn, sunflower pesto 18
tomatoes, mozzarella, parsley
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
451 10th Ave, New York
|Chickpea Pasta Salad and Avocado Toast
|$18.00
Bagel Market - Grand Central
425 Lexington Ave, New York
|Pasta Salad Package
|$0.00
Choice of house-made cold pasta dishes, served with mini garlic bread bagels. Choose from the following pasta salads:
1. Pasta Primavera Fusilli
- with broccoli, red onions, mushrooms, zucchini and roasted peppers in a light Italian dressing
2. Pasta Pesto Penne
- with fresh mozzarella, fusilli with sun-dried tomatoes, yellow squash and pesto sauce.
3. Pasta Fresco
- with sun-dried tomatoes and garlic in extra virgin olive oil
4. Sun-dried Tomato Pasta penne
- with black olives, sun-dried tomatoes & roasted peppers in a tomato pasta sauce