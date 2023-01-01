Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pasta salad

Roey's image

PIZZA

Roey's

1 Perry Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (1874 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad$18.00
radiatore pasta, corn, sunflower pesto 18
tomatoes, mozzarella, parsley
More about Roey's
Main pic

 

Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chickpea Pasta Salad and Avocado Toast$18.00
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Consumer pic

 

Bagel Market - Grand Central

425 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pasta Salad Package$0.00
Choice of house-made cold pasta dishes, served with mini garlic bread bagels. Choose from the following pasta salads:
1. Pasta Primavera Fusilli
- with broccoli, red onions, mushrooms, zucchini and roasted peppers in a light Italian dressing
2. Pasta Pesto Penne
- with fresh mozzarella, fusilli with sun-dried tomatoes, yellow squash and pesto sauce.
3. Pasta Fresco
- with sun-dried tomatoes and garlic in extra virgin olive oil
4. Sun-dried Tomato Pasta penne
- with black olives, sun-dried tomatoes & roasted peppers in a tomato pasta sauce
More about Bagel Market - Grand Central
Certe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Certe and Pizza by Certe

20 West 55th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Pasta Salad Of The Hour$4.95
Pasta Salad Of The Hour$4.95
More about Certe and Pizza by Certe

