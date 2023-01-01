Pasta salad in New York

Choice of house-made cold pasta dishes, served with mini garlic bread bagels. Choose from the following pasta salads:

1. Pasta Primavera Fusilli

- with broccoli, red onions, mushrooms, zucchini and roasted peppers in a light Italian dressing

2. Pasta Pesto Penne

- with fresh mozzarella, fusilli with sun-dried tomatoes, yellow squash and pesto sauce.

3. Pasta Fresco

- with sun-dried tomatoes and garlic in extra virgin olive oil

4. Sun-dried Tomato Pasta penne

- with black olives, sun-dried tomatoes & roasted peppers in a tomato pasta sauce

