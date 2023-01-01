Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastelito in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve pastelito

Fonda Chelsea image

 

Fonda - Chelsea

189 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastelito de Caramelo$9.00
Warm caramel cake, chocolate and Cajeta sauces, whipped crème fraiche
More about Fonda - Chelsea
Consumer pic

 

Maxette

451 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Guava Pastelito$5.00
Coconut Pastelito$5.00
Cheese Pastelito$5.00
More about Maxette
Item pic

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Cachapas y Mas - 107 Dyckman

107 Dyckman St, New York

Avg 4 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Ground Beef Pastelito$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with ground beef.
Cheese Pastelito$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with cheesy potato.
More about Cachapas y Mas - 107 Dyckman
Item pic

 

Fonda Tribeca - 139 Duane Street

139 Duane Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastelito De Piña$9.00
More about Fonda Tribeca - 139 Duane Street

