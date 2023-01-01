Pastelito in New York
New York restaurants that serve pastelito
Fonda - Chelsea
189 9th Ave, New York
|Pastelito de Caramelo
|$9.00
Warm caramel cake, chocolate and Cajeta sauces, whipped crème fraiche
Maxette
451 3rd Ave, New York
|Guava Pastelito
|$5.00
|Coconut Pastelito
|$5.00
|Cheese Pastelito
|$5.00
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Cachapas y Mas - 107 Dyckman
107 Dyckman St, New York
|Ground Beef Pastelito
|$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with ground beef.
|Cheese Pastelito
|$2.25
Fried flour dough stuffed with cheesy potato.