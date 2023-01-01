Pastrami reuben in New York
New York restaurants that serve pastrami reuben
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Pastrami Reuben
|$24.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, vinegar chips
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Friedman's - Chelsea Market
75 9th Avenue, new york city
|Pastrami Reuben
|$23.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, vinegar chips
More about Friedmans West
Friedmans West
35 west end Ave, new york city
|Pastrami Reuben
|$23.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, herb fries
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand Diner & Bar
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|PASTRAMI REUBEN
|$22.50
Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing, griddled rye, potato salad, coleslaw & pickle
|PASTRAMI REUBEN
|$22.00
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing, griddled rye, potato salad, coleslaw & pickle
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
451 10th Ave, New York
|Pastrami Reuben
|$18.00
Boar's Head Pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
1550 1st Avenue, New York
|Reuben Pastrami
|$19.10
Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on rye bread open faced.