Pastrami reuben in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pastrami reuben

Pastrami Reuben image

 

Friedmans Hell's Kitchen

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$24.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, vinegar chips
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

75 9th Avenue, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pastrami Reuben$23.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, vinegar chips
More about Friedman's - Chelsea Market
Pastrami Reuben image

 

Friedmans West

35 west end Ave, new york city

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$23.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, herb fries
More about Friedmans West
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand Diner & Bar

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PASTRAMI REUBEN$22.50
Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing, griddled rye, potato salad, coleslaw & pickle
PASTRAMI REUBEN$22.00
pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing, griddled rye, potato salad, coleslaw & pickle
More about The Viand Diner & Bar
Main pic

 

Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards

451 10th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$18.00
Boar's Head Pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese
More about Artia Senior Living - Hudson Yards
Gracie Mews Diner image

 

Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue

1550 1st Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Pastrami$19.10
Pastrami, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on rye bread open faced.
More about Gracie Mews Diner - 1550 1st Avenue
Pastrami Reuben image

 

Friedman's - Herald Square

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$24.00
Mustard, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, fries.
More about Friedman's - Herald Square

