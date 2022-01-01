Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastries in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve pastries

Item pic

 

Pizza Heights & Espresso Heights

177 Wadsworth ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pastry Cream Croissant$3.25
An Italian style flaky croissant, filled with pastry cream.
More about Pizza Heights & Espresso Heights
Item pic

 

Marie Blachére\r\nFrench Bakery & Café

303 6th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3+1 PASTRY COMBO$10.95
Choice of: muffin, turnover, roll, scones, waffles, madeleines...
PASTRY TRAY$0.00
More about Marie Blachére\r\nFrench Bakery & Café
Nice Matin image

 

NICE MATIN

201 W 79th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Truffle - Cheddar Burger$26.00
dry aged ground beef, truffle aioli, lettuce, grilled red onion, fries
Roasted Organic Chicken$32.00
pomme aligote, morel mushrooms, spinach, cognac - chicken jus
Branzino$34.00
crispy potatoes, eggplant puree, tapenade
More about NICE MATIN
Item pic

 

Via Porta

522 Hudson Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastry Platter (per person)$4.00
First, choose the type of pastries that you would like included in the platter. We will split the platter equally between the pastries you choose! Next, choose the # of guests (using the + button on the bottom right) that you'd like the platter to serve.
More about Via Porta

