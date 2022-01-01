Pastries in New York
New York restaurants that serve pastries
More about Pizza Heights & Espresso Heights
Pizza Heights & Espresso Heights
177 Wadsworth ave, New York
|Pastry Cream Croissant
|$3.25
An Italian style flaky croissant, filled with pastry cream.
More about Marie Blachére\r\nFrench Bakery & Café
Marie Blachére\r\nFrench Bakery & Café
303 6th Avenue, New York
|3+1 PASTRY COMBO
|$10.95
Choice of: muffin, turnover, roll, scones, waffles, madeleines...
|PASTRY TRAY
|$0.00
More about NICE MATIN
NICE MATIN
201 W 79th St, New York
|Truffle - Cheddar Burger
|$26.00
dry aged ground beef, truffle aioli, lettuce, grilled red onion, fries
|Roasted Organic Chicken
|$32.00
pomme aligote, morel mushrooms, spinach, cognac - chicken jus
|Branzino
|$34.00
crispy potatoes, eggplant puree, tapenade
More about Via Porta
Via Porta
522 Hudson Street, New York
|Pastry Platter (per person)
|$4.00
First, choose the type of pastries that you would like included in the platter. We will split the platter equally between the pastries you choose! Next, choose the # of guests (using the + button on the bottom right) that you'd like the platter to serve.