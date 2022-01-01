Patty melts in New York
New York restaurants that serve patty melts
GRILL • STEAKS
Quality Eats West Village
19 Greenwich Ave, New York
|The Patty Melt Club
|$22.00
Spicy Slaw
Schnipper's - Times Square
620 8th Avenue, New York
|SPECIAL - Buddy's Extra Cheesy Patty Melt
|$14.00
Extra juicy burger with caramelized onions, brown mustard relish, NY State white cheddar, swiss cheese, on Orwasher's sourdough bread
HAMBURGERS
Harlem Public
3612 Broadway, New York
|Vegan Patty Melt
|$18.00
Beyond patty, vegan American, sauteed onions on toasty sourdough. Served with a side salad (not fries) to keep with that vegan life.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jacob's Pickles
509 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Jacob's Patty Melt
|$19.00
Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Pickle Sauce, Big Dill Pickles and Fresh Cut Fries
Quality Eats Upper East Side
1496 2nd Avenue, New York
HP at Northend
4300 Broadway, New York
|Vegan Patty Melt
|$18.00
Beyond patty, vegan American, sauteed onions on toasty sourdough. Served with a side salad (not fries) to keep with that vegan life.
SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|OLD SCHOOL PATTY MELT
|$19.75
Swiss, sautéed onions on marble rye. Served with pickle and cole slaw.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Maison Pickle
2315 Broadway, New York
|Patty Melt
|$18.00
Jacob’s Beef Burger Blend, Toasted Buttermilk Bread, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Maison Sauce, Au Jus, Crispy Onions, Cole Slaw, Big Dill Pickles
Cicci Di Carne
250 Vesey Street, New York
|Umami Patty Melt
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
225 Liberty Street, New York
|Umami Patty Melt
|$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce