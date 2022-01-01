Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve patty melts

Item pic

GRILL • STEAKS

Quality Eats West Village

19 Greenwich Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (18431 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Patty Melt Club$22.00
Spicy Slaw
More about Quality Eats West Village
Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Times Square

620 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL - Buddy's Extra Cheesy Patty Melt$14.00
Extra juicy burger with caramelized onions, brown mustard relish, NY State white cheddar, swiss cheese, on Orwasher's sourdough bread
More about Schnipper's - Times Square
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harlem Public

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (241 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Patty Melt$18.00
Beyond patty, vegan American, sauteed onions on toasty sourdough. Served with a side salad (not fries) to keep with that vegan life.
More about Harlem Public
Jacob's Pickles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jacob's Pickles

509 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (19876 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jacob's Patty Melt$19.00
Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Pickle Sauce, Big Dill Pickles and Fresh Cut Fries
Jacob's Patty Melt$19.00
Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Pickle Sauce, Big Dill Pickles and Fresh Cut Fries
Jacob's Patty Melt$19.00
Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Pickle Sauce, Big Dill Pickles and Fresh Cut Fries
More about Jacob's Pickles
d5a11c29-1ee7-41ca-9731-e7c7e959c188 image

 

Quality Eats Upper East Side

1496 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Patty Melt Club$22.00
Spicy Slaw
More about Quality Eats Upper East Side
Item pic

 

HP at Northend

4300 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Patty Melt$18.00
Beyond patty, vegan American, sauteed onions on toasty sourdough. Served with a side salad (not fries) to keep with that vegan life.
More about HP at Northend
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
OLD SCHOOL PATTY MELT$19.75
Swiss, sautéed onions on marble rye. Served with pickle and cole slaw.
More about The Viand
Maison Pickle image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maison Pickle

2315 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (2837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Patty Melt$18.00
Jacob’s Beef Burger Blend, Toasted Buttermilk Bread, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Maison Sauce, Au Jus, Crispy Onions, Cole Slaw, Big Dill Pickles
Patty Melt$18.00
More about Maison Pickle
Umami Patty Melt image

 

Cicci Di Carne

250 Vesey Street, New York

No reviews yet
Umami Patty Melt$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
More about Cicci Di Carne
Umami Patty Melt image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

225 Liberty Street, New York

Avg 3.6 (1002 reviews)
Umami Patty Melt$9.50
4oz smash patty, caramelized onions, White Cheddar, American cheese, classic sauce
More about Umami Burger

Browse other tasty dishes in New York

Thai Fried Rice

Eel

Shrimp Curry

Mahi Mahi

Pancakes

Cake

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chocolate Mousse

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within New York to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Map

More near New York to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Long Island City

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Hoboken

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Sunnyside

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Union City

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1358 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston