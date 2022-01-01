Peanut butter cookies in New York
New York restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Peanut Butter Cookie
Sweet and salty peanut butter dough filled with creamy peanut butter chips.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
95 Orchard St, New York
|3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
|$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
SOUPS
Le Botaniste - 833 Lexington
833 Lexington Ave, New York
|Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie
|$6.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour.
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
14 West 4th Street, NY
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$4.00
SOUPS • SALADS
Le Botaniste - 127 Grand
127 Grand St, New York
|Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie
|$6.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour.
FRENCH FRIES
Thai Diner
186 Mott Street, New York
|RED SKIN PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE
|$3.00
Boris & Horton - 195 Avenue A
195 Avenue A, New York
|Chunky Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.50
SOUPS
Le Botaniste - 156 Columbus
156 Columbus Ave, New York
|Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie
|$6.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour.
Irving Farm New York - Upper West Side
224 W 79th St, New York
|Peanut Butter Cookie (Gluten Free)
|$3.50
SOUPS
Le Botaniste - 666 3rd Ave
666 3rd Ave, New York
|Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie
|$6.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour.
Magnolia Bakery - Hudson Yards
20 Hudson Yards 4th Floor, Space ru420, New York
|Peanut Butter Cookie to go
|$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
Magnolia Bakery Moynihan
383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York
|Peanut Butter Cookie to go
|$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
PASTRY
Magnolia Bakery - PAK - 1751 Park Ave
1751 Park Ave, New York
|Peanut Butter Cookie to go
|$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.