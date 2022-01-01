Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in New York

New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Item pic

 

Billy's Bakery - Chelsea

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie
Sweet and salty peanut butter dough filled with creamy peanut butter chips.
More about Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab

95 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
More about Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste - 833 Lexington

833 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (1014 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie$6.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour.
More about Le Botaniste - 833 Lexington
Spring Cafe - NYC image

 

Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street

14 West 4th Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.00
More about Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS

Le Botaniste - 127 Grand

127 Grand St, New York

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie$6.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour.
More about Le Botaniste - 127 Grand
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Thai Diner

186 Mott Street, New York

Avg 4.3 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
RED SKIN PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE$3.00
More about Thai Diner
Consumer pic

 

Boris & Horton - 195 Avenue A

195 Avenue A, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chunky Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
More about Boris & Horton - 195 Avenue A
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste - 156 Columbus

156 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie$6.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour.
More about Le Botaniste - 156 Columbus
Irving Farm New York image

 

Irving Farm New York - Upper West Side

224 W 79th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (698 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie (Gluten Free)$3.50
More about Irving Farm New York - Upper West Side
Item pic

SOUPS

Le Botaniste - 666 3rd Ave

666 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quinoa Peanut Butter Cookie$6.50
Peanut butter, quinoa, sunflower oil, corn flour.
More about Le Botaniste - 666 3rd Ave
Peanut Butter Cookie to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery - Hudson Yards

20 Hudson Yards 4th Floor, Space ru420, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
More about Magnolia Bakery - Hudson Yards
Peanut Butter Cookie to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery Moynihan

383 West 31st Street Space 064, New York

Avg 4.7 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
More about Magnolia Bakery Moynihan
Peanut Butter Cookie to go image

PASTRY

Magnolia Bakery - PAK - 1751 Park Ave

1751 Park Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (370 reviews)
Fast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie to go$2.00
A classic PB cookie with creamy peanut butter, brown sugar, peanut butter chips and chopped peanuts. Doesn't get much better than this.
CONTAINS PEANUTS.
More about Magnolia Bakery - PAK - 1751 Park Ave

