Pecan pies in New York

New York restaurants
New York restaurants that serve pecan pies

Billy's Bakery - Chelsea

184 9th Ave, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon Pecan Pie$39.00
A southern classic—a rich, sweet custard chock full of fresh pecans...with a kick of bourbon!
Don't worry, the bourbon is baked-in, so you won't get drunk.
9" / Approx 6 servings
Orwashers Bakery

308 E. 78th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Pecan Pie$32.00
Creamy maple filling and toasty pecans pair perfectly in this updated classic ( serves 8-10)
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue

440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maple Pecan Pie$32.00
Creamy maple filling and toasty pecans pair perfectly in this updated classic ( serves 8-10)
PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Our pie was created in partnership with Hudson Whiskey NY, a New York-based distillery that uses high-quality, pure ingredients--just like we do.
Each pie is handmade with love and features a crispy crust, rich and tasty filling, and, of course, lots of pecan. Our crunchy Texas pecans are marinated in smooth Hudson Baby Bourbon and dusted in cayenne pepper for a flavorful kick.
Southern Pecan Pie
A rich and tender crust is the perfect foil for this heavenly, not overly sweet, classic. The ratio of pecans to filling is generously balanced and a scoop of freshly whipped cream complements a warm slice.
TG-Southern Pecan Pie 10"$42.00
Available 11/21-11/24
(serves 8-10)
Kasbah

251 WEST 85th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PECAN PIE$7.95
La Brochette Steakhouse

340 Lexington Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Pie$15.00
Chewy Pecan Pie in short crust shell, served with Vanilla Ice Cream
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Brookfield Place

230 Vesey Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Pie$0.00
PIES

Petee's Pie Company - LES

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pint of Pecan Pie Ice Cream$9.00
Gooey chunks of our Brown Butter Honey Pecan Pie swirled into our homemade vanilla ice cream.
Brown Butter Honey Pecan Whole Pie$40.00
Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.
