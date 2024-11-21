Pecan pies in New York
New York restaurants that serve pecan pies
More about Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
Billy's Bakery - Chelsea
184 9th Ave, New York City
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$39.00
A southern classic—a rich, sweet custard chock full of fresh pecans...with a kick of bourbon!
Don't worry, the bourbon is baked-in, so you won't get drunk.
9" / Approx 6 servings
More about Orwashers Bakery
Orwashers Bakery
308 E. 78th Street, New York
|Maple Pecan Pie
|$32.00
Creamy maple filling and toasty pecans pair perfectly in this updated classic ( serves 8-10)
More about Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
Orwashers UWS - 440 Amsterdam Avenue
440 Amsterdam Avenue, New York
|Maple Pecan Pie
|$32.00
Creamy maple filling and toasty pecans pair perfectly in this updated classic ( serves 8-10)
More about Little Pie Company
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Bourbon Pecan Pie
Our pie was created in partnership with Hudson Whiskey NY, a New York-based distillery that uses high-quality, pure ingredients--just like we do.
Each pie is handmade with love and features a crispy crust, rich and tasty filling, and, of course, lots of pecan. Our crunchy Texas pecans are marinated in smooth Hudson Baby Bourbon and dusted in cayenne pepper for a flavorful kick.
|Southern Pecan Pie
A rich and tender crust is the perfect foil for this heavenly, not overly sweet, classic. The ratio of pecans to filling is generously balanced and a scoop of freshly whipped cream complements a warm slice.
|TG-Southern Pecan Pie 10"
|$42.00
Available 11/21-11/24
(serves 8-10)
More about La Brochette Steakhouse
La Brochette Steakhouse
340 Lexington Ave, New York
|Pecan Pie
|$15.00
Chewy Pecan Pie in short crust shell, served with Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Brookfield Place
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery - Brookfield Place
230 Vesey Street, New York
|Pecan Pie
|$0.00
More about Petee's Pie Company - LES
PIES
Petee's Pie Company - LES
61 Delancey Street, New York
|Pint of Pecan Pie Ice Cream
|$9.00
Gooey chunks of our Brown Butter Honey Pecan Pie swirled into our homemade vanilla ice cream.
|Brown Butter Honey Pecan Whole Pie
|$40.00
Instead of the traditional corn syrup, we bake our pecan pie with NY apple blossom honey and organic brown sugar. Browned butter lends an extra layer of flavor.