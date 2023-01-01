Peking duck in New York
New York restaurants that serve peking duck
More about The Corner Chinese Food - 698 9th Ave
The Corner Chinese Food - 698 9th Ave
698 9th Ave, New York
|Peking Duck Egg Rolls (2)
|$14.00
More about Nom Wah Nolita
Nom Wah Nolita
10 Kenmare Street, NY
|Peking Duck Buns
|$14.00
Steamed buns filled with Peking duck, hoisin sauce, cucumber, scallion, and cilantro (2 pieces).
More about RedFarm - 2170 Broadway
RedFarm - 2170 Broadway
2170 Broadway, New York
|Peking Duck
|$115.00
Signature Dish